JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

June 20

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 May 2025 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 May 2025 $ 4.09

JZCP's NAV as at 31 May 2025 is $4.09 per share (30 April 2025: $4.10 per share), the decrease in NAV of (1) cent per share is due to net investment losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by investment income of 1 cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 May 2025:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 170,286

Cash at bank and treasuries 76,704

Other receivables and prepayments 1,120

Total Assets 248,110

Liabilities

Other liabilities 1,572

Total liabilities 1,572

Net Asset Value 246,538

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.09