JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 May 2025 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
31 May 2025
$ 4.09
JZCP's NAV as at 31 May 2025 is $4.09 per share (30 April 2025: $4.10 per share), the decrease in NAV of (1) cent per share is due to net investment losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by investment income of 1 cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 May 2025:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 170,286
Cash at bank and treasuries 76,704
Other receivables and prepayments 1,120
Total Assets 248,110
Liabilities
Other liabilities 1,572
Total liabilities 1,572
Net Asset Value 246,538
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.09