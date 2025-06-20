PotlatchDeltic Shows the Importance of Sustainable Forest Management

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / PotlatchDeltic's Vice President, Timberlands, Darin Ball discusses how sustainable forest management is a holistic approach to the stewardship of our lands.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with ownership of 2.1 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business, and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to corporate responsibility. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

