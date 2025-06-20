Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDAK | ISIN: US7376301039 | Ticker-Symbol: P4C
Tradegate
19.06.25 | 15:52
33,400 Euro
+1,21 % +0,400
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,60033,80017:02
33,60033,80016:59
ACCESS Newswire
20.06.2025 16:38 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PotlatchDeltic Shows the Importance of Sustainable Forest Management

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / PotlatchDeltic's Vice President, Timberlands, Darin Ball discusses how sustainable forest management is a holistic approach to the stewardship of our lands.

About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with ownership of 2.1 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business, and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to corporate responsibility. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PotlatchDeltic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PotlatchDeltic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/potlatchdeltic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PotlatchDeltic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/potlatchdeltic-shows-the-importance-of-sustainable-forest-management-1041393

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.