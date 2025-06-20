Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Arrow Capital Management Inc. today announced that the ETF series of WaveFront All-Weather Alternative Fund (TSX: WAAV) will pay a cash distribution.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amount for the ETF series of WaveFront All-Weather Alternative Fund is as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment

Date WAAV 0.05 June 30, 2025 July 15, 2025

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

