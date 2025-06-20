The "Croatia Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Who are the top furniture companies in Croatia? For a selection of 30 major Croatian furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.

Croatia Furniture Outlook provides an analysis of the Croatian furniture market through updated furniture industry data, useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.

Key Topics Covered:

Croatia: Market at a Glance

Furniture Market Outline

Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Croatia: Macro Data

Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Croatia: Furniture Consumption

Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Croatia: Furniture Imports

Total Value 2019-2024

Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment

Origin of Furniture Imports

Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Croatia: Furniture Production

Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Production by Segment

The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Croatia: Furniture Exports

Total Value 2019-2024

Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Croatia: Methodological Notes

Croatia: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqodk4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250620184733/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900