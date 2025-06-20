Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Kyle David Group Named a Top Accounting Firm by the Manifest

Firm Recognized Among Best Financial Accounting Providers for Small Businesses

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / The Kyle David Group (KDG), a premier provider of accounting and business technology services, is proud to announce its inclusion on The Manifest's 2025 list of the Best Accounting Companies. This national recognition highlights KDG's continued commitment to delivering innovative, personalized, and results-driven accounting services to small businesses across the United States.

The Manifest, a business news and how-to website powered by Clutch, curates its list based on service offerings, client satisfaction, and market presence. KDG's position among the top financial accounting firms is a reflection of its trusted partnerships with clients, decades-long track record of success, and tailored solutions that simplify financial processes for growing organizations.

"We're honored to be recognized by The Manifest as one of the best in the accounting industry," said Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG. "From tax planning to financial reporting, our team is passionate about empowering small businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive."

In addition to accounting, KDG also offers a full suite of services including custom software development, IT support, UI/UX design, and business process consulting. The firm's multidisciplinary approach ensures that clients receive end-to-end solutions that drive both operational efficiency and strategic growth.

KDG's team brings decades of experience and a deep understanding of evolving regulatory landscapes, helping clients navigate complex compliance requirements with confidence. Whether a company is looking to streamline payroll, improve budgeting, or make informed decisions backed by data, KDG provides support every step of the way.

To view the full list of featured companies, visit The Manifest's Best Accounting Firms for Small Businesses page: https://themanifest.com/us/accounting/financial/firms/small-business

To learn more about KDG's accounting capabilities, visit: https://kyledavidgroup.com/problems-we-solve/managed-accounting/.

About KDG
KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, accounting solutions, tax and audit services, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com.

Contact Information

Press Inquiries
info@kyledavidgroup.com
610-336-4822

.

SOURCE: KDG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-kyle-david-group-kdg-named-a-top-accounting-firm-by-the-mani-1040958

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.