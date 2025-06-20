KLAS Research, St. Luke's Health System, and Ambience Healthcare Unveil Groundbreaking Impact Study on Ambient AI

Independent report confirms Ambience Healthcare's AI platform reduces clinician burnout, enhances patient care, and strengthens financial and compliance outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / In a newly released report by KLAS Research , St. Luke's Health System has shared the results of its enterprise-wide deployment of Ambience Healthcare's AI platform , which supports clinical documentation and coding. The independent study confirms that deploying Ambience improved both clinician experience and documentation integrity, while delivering accurate billing to offset the cost of the technology and reducing downstream burden for revenue cycle teams.

"We started this project to fundamentally improve the patient and clinician experience," said Reid Stephan, Vice President and Chief Information Officer for St. Luke's Health System. "What we found was that deploying this technology didn't just lead to a reduction in documentation time, it also improved documentation accuracy and revenue integrity."

By leveraging a platform that bundles ambient documentation with real-time coding at the point of care, health systems generate comprehensive, " coding-aware " charts in a single integrated workflow. This ensures clinicians have a complete view of the patient and receive appropriate credit for the complexity of each encounter. The result: fewer claim denials, a smoother billing process for patients, and reduced reliance on costly post-visit audits. Health systems strengthen compliance, recover missed revenue, and raise the overall standard of care.

Key outcomes of the report include:

Patient Satisfaction 22% increase in clinician / patient face time (Epic User Action Log analysis)

Clinician Productivity & Efficiency 41% reduction in active documentation time (Epic User Action Log analysis)

Clinician Well-Being & Satisfaction 36% reduction in daily burnout in pilot cohort of 49 providers

Clinical Documentation Integrity and Coding Accuracy Enhanced HCC accuracy, enabling more accurate risk adjustment and greater support for clinician effectiveness and resource alignment Greater E/M coding accuracy, leading to better reimbursement alignment and added value across clinical documentation



"The team at St. Luke's brought a clear vision to improve the clinician experience and the discipline to measure impact rigorously," said Mike Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of Ambience Healthcare. "Together, we've shown that ambient AI can deliver real clinical and sustainable financial value at scale, and this report sets a new benchmark for what's possible when technology is deployed with purpose."

A Scalable Model for Health System Transformation

St. Luke's adopted Ambience with the goal of improving clinician well-being. Financial sustainability was also critical for long-term success. As detailed in this report by KLAS, the gains in documentation efficiency and coding accuracy not only improved daily workflows for clinicians, but also generated enough financial return to offset the cost of the technology. Ambience's unique coding-aware approach played a critical role in achieving sustainability.

Unlike solutions that require retrospective chart reviews, Ambience provides real-time documentation that is compliant, substantiated, and aligned with the care provided. This proactive approach enhances both coding accuracy and reimbursement reliability, without increasing administrative burden for clinicians or revenue cycle teams.

"Health systems working with Ambience Healthcare consistently report terrific outcomes that are moving the industry forward," said Mac Boyter, Research Director at KLAS Research. "This report translates ambient AI adoption into clear, quantifiable ROI-demonstrating real-world impact on both the clinician experience and the bottom line for health systems."

About St. Luke's Health System

?As an Idaho-based, not-for-profit, community-owned and community-led health system, St. Luke's is dedicated to its mission to improve the health of people in the communities it serves. From its founding in 1902 to today, St. Luke's has long been a leader in quality care and a vital partner in addressing community health needs.

About KLAS

?KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends, and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Ambience Healthcare

Ambience Healthcare is the leading AI platform for clinical documentation, CDI, and coding-built to ensure compliance, eliminate administrative burden, and improve care delivery. Trusted by top health systems across North America, Ambience's platform is live across outpatient, emergency, and inpatient settings, supporting more than 100 specialties with real-time, coding-aware documentation. The platform integrates directly with Epic, Oracle Cerner, athenahealth, and other major EHRs. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI Startup Fund, Kleiner Perkins, and other leading investors.

