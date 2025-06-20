Solar tracker supplier Array Technologies has signed an agreement to acquire Ohio-based solar racking company APA Solar for $179 million. From pv magazine USA Array Technologies has entered into an agreement to acquire Ohio-based solar racking company APA Solar in a deal valued at $179 million, excluding 45X tax credits. Following the acquisition's closing, expected in the third quarter of 2025, Array Technologies said it will begin offering an integrated tracker and foundation system, and continue to offer APA Solar's foundation systems for other tracker systems and fixed-tilt racking products. ...

