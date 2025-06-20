Aya Healthcare, the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Locum's Nest, a leading workforce solutions provider in the United Kingdom (U.K.) that connects healthcare professionals with open shifts at National Health Service (NHS) hospitals through a powerful mobile app. This combination unites two leading providers in their respective countries to share best practices and innovations, enhancing value for clients.

Locum's Nest was founded by physicians Dr. Nicholas Andreou and Dr. Ahmed Shahrabani, to streamline how NHS hospitals fill open shifts with qualified physicians, advanced practice and other healthcare professionals. Its cloud-based platform was the first to establish a managed float pool spanning multiple hospitals and regions.

"We are excited to welcome Locum's Nest to the Aya family of brands and are energized by the opportunity to transform healthcare staffing around the world through innovation, technology and purpose," said Emily Hazen, CEO of Aya Healthcare.

Locum's Nest has built a reputation as a trusted technology partner to the NHS by relentlessly focusing on the needs of its healthcare customers. Since its founding in 2016, the company has helped pioneer the use of technology to enhance the welfare and working experience of the NHS contingent workforce. At the heart of this innovation is its digitally-powered float pools which enable NHS Trusts to work together seamlessly across regions, share workforce capacity, and support staff with flexible, well-matched shifts. This approach not only drives efficiency and cost savings but also fosters a more sustainable and compassionate workforce model across the NHS.

"We're thrilled to partner with Aya in advancing our collective mission to improve healthcare worldwide," said Dr. Nicholas Andreou, co-founder of Locum's Nest. "Aya's resources and expertise will help us grow faster, innovate more boldly, and ultimately make a greater difference."

Locum's Nest will continue operating under its own brand, with a steadfast commitment to supporting the NHS and the healthcare professionals who power it. "As part of the Aya family, we have the scale and infrastructure to take that mission nationwide immediately, whilst investing in the principles and partnerships that have defined us from day one," said Dr Ahmed Shahrabani, co-founder of Locum's Nest.

