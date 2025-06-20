LINSOUL INC: THIEAUDIO Monarch MKIV: Flagship-Level Detail Meets Bone-Rattling Bass-custom-Tuned at Your Fingertips

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / THIEAUDIO, a global leader in high-fidelity audio innovation, proudly announces the release of the Monarch MKIV, the latest generation of its legendary Monarch series. Combining technical mastery with user-focused customization, the Monarch MKIV introduces a new era of flexibility, refinement, and acoustic power for audiophiles.

For the first time in Thieaudio's Signature Series lineup, the Monarch MKIV comes with an adjustable tuning switch. Extensive R&D has led to a functional tuning switch that is stylish, easy to use without tools, and has a significant impact on the tuning.

An All-New Tuning Profile

The Monarch MKIV encompasses both tradition and modernity in its tuning profiles.

STANDARD mode returns to a studio-neutral sound, with 10dB of impactful sub-bass and a sharp 150Hz cutoff for fast, clean bass and a neutral midrange. Treble is crisper and more natural than the previous generation, focusing on vocal clarity while smoothing out excessive upper harmonics.

RUMBLE mode loosens the low-mid crossover for fuller bass and thicker mids. Sub-bass is boosted to 13dB, while the 200-500Hz range gains 2dB, enhancing body and texture in bass guitar, male vocals, and instruments-ideal for those craving a richer, more powerful sound.

IMPACT² Dual Subwoofer System

At the heart of the MKIV lies IMPACT², THIEAUDIO's proprietary isobaric subwoofer module. Using dual 8mm dynamic drivers arranged in a pressure-controlled chamber, IMPACT² delivers fast, punchy, and textured bass that enhances musical depth without overwhelming the mids. This unique design offers a sub-bass response that is both impactful and clean, ideal for bass lovers who still crave tonal accuracy.

Refined Treble with Redesigned EST Drivers

To deliver airy highs with greater finesse, the Monarch MKIV incorporates redesigned Sonion electrostatic (EST) drivers, extending treble performance up to 40kHz. A completely re-engineered crossover allows for smoother transitions from balanced armatures to ESTs, removing unwanted harshness and improving treble timbre. The result is a spacious, natural soundstage with heightened vocal clarity and realistic instrument separation.

Premium Grade Aluminum Alloy Shell

The MKIV debuts a CNC-milled Grade 5 aluminum alloy shell, offering superior durability, corrosion resistance, and scratch protection. Despite its robust build, the housing is featherlight and ergonomic, ensuring fatigue-free wear for long listening sessions. It's a blend of form and function designed for audiophiles on the move.

Next-Generation Modular Cable

The Monarch MKIV also includes THIEAUDIO's latest modular cable system, crafted from high-purity silver-plated and oxygen-free copper wires. With interchangeable 3.5mm and 4.4mm plugs included.

Technical Details

Driver:2DD (8mm) + 6BA + 2EST (Sonion E50) + 1 Sonion 28UAP

Crossover:4-way crossover with 4 sound tubes+2 ultra-high frequency drivers+4 high frequency drivers+2 mid frequency drivers+2 low frequency drivers

Frequency Response:10Hz - 44kHz

Impedance:10/9 ohms (±1 ohm) @1kHz

Sensitivity:100dB ±1dB @1kHz

Total Harmonic Distortion (THD):<1% @1kHz

About THIEAUDIO

THIEAUDIO was founded by passionate engineers and DIY audiophiles with a mission to bring flagship audio performance to all. Known for delivering world-class sound at honest prices, the Monarch MKIV embodies this vision, built for those who demand excellence without compromise.

The THIEAUDIO Monarch MKIV is now available for purchase on Thieaudio website and Linsoul website.

