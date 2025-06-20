EssilorLuxottica and Meta to launch Oakley Meta, creating a new category of Performance AI glasses for athletes and fans alike

Through their long-term partnership, EssilorLuxottica and Meta will deliver

their second line of AI glasses with the Oakley brand, following Ray-Ban Meta

Paris, France and Menlo Park, California, 20 June 2025 - EssilorLuxottica and Meta Platforms announced Oakley Meta, a new category of Performance AI glasses that pair Meta's industry-leading AI technology with Oakley's pioneering design and PRIZM lenses to transform how consumers experience their biggest wins - on and off the field. Following the category-defining success of Ray-Ban Meta, the #1 selling AI glasses in the world which have sold millions of units since launch, Oakley Meta glasses will be the next product line to come from this long-term partnership.

Oakley Meta HSTN, the first product in the collection, will include key tech improvements, including Ultra HD 3K recording, so videos will be clearer and higher resolution than Full HD (1080p). People can enjoy their favorite music and podcasts with powerful open-ear speakers seamlessly integrated into the frames. Oakley Meta HSTN will also provide 40% longer battery life, lasting up to eight hours of typical use and up to 19 hours on standby. The glasses come with a charging case that can deliver up to 48 hours of charging on the go.

Consumers have the option to fit their Oakley Meta HSTN with Oakley PRIZM Lens technology, one of the most advanced innovations in lens design. This revolutionary technology fine-tunes the light spectrum, amplifying color while filtering out visual noise. This allows subtle visual cues to come sharply into view, helping wearers see more, react quicker, and perform at their peak.

"This marks a bold new chapter in our wearables journey. With Oakley's iconic design legacy and Meta's breakthroughs in AI and spatial computing, we're setting a new standard for the industry," said Rocco Basilico, Chief Wearables Officer at EssilorLuxottica. "It's part of a broader multi-brand, multi-technology strategy that reflects the scale of our ambition: to build a connected eyewear category that spans lifestyles, communities, and use cases. We're combining design, utility, and emotion to deepen human connection and unlock new potential through the lens of every brand we touch. And there is far more to come."

"For 50 years, we've been pushing the boundaries of what is possible, obsessed with solving unsolved problems," said Caio Amato, Global President of Oakley. "Together with Meta we are setting new bounds of reality - It is not only about pushing forward performance, but also about amplifying human potential as never before. And this is just the 1st chapter of a new era for sports."

"Glasses have emerged as the ideal tool for people to listen to music, capture videos, and get the help of a powerful AI assistant," said Alex Himel, VP of Wearables at Meta. "We're proud of the success of Ray-Ban Meta glasses and excited to now expand our work with Oakley, the most iconic eyewear brand in sports innovation. Our teams have been working together for years to understand the unique needs of athletes, and we can't wait to deliver new experiences that integrate into their everyday life, both on and off the field."

The Oakley Meta HSTN collection includes six frame and lens color combinations, designed to be prescription lens-compatible:

Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep-Water Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses

A Limited-edition version of Oakley Meta HSTN will mark 50 years of Oakley design, honoring the brand's legacy while charging into a new era of Meta innovation, featuring gold accents with gold 24K PRIZM Polar lenses. The Limited Edition Oakley Meta HSTN will be available for preorder starting July 11 for $499 USD, with the rest of the collection starting at $399 USD coming later this summer. Oakley Meta HSTN will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Oakley and Meta will be working to bring Oakley Meta HSTN to Mexico, India, and UAE later this year.

EssilorLuxottica and Meta have been collaborating successfully since 2019. Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which debuted in 2023, broke through smart eyewear barriers by striking the right balance between aesthetic, functionality and wearability, leading to widespread consumer adoption.

To celebrate the launch, Oakley and Meta will debut a new global campaign starring 3-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and longtime Oakley Athlete Patrick Mahomes and World Cup winner and Oakley Athlete Kylian Mbappé. The duo brings their signature style highlighting the new Oakley Meta HSTN. The glasses will also appear for the first time at sporting events, starting with Fanatics Fest on June 20, followed by UFC International Fight Week from June 25-27.