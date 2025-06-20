Anzeige
WKN: A3L0AD | ISIN: FR001400QR88
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025 18:06 Uhr
EDF announces the signature of an agreement with Apollo Global for the issue of up to £4.5 billion of unlisted bonds

EDF announces the signature of an agreement with Apollo for the issue of up to £4.5 billion of unlisted bonds

EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ negative Fitch) announces that it has signed an agreement with Apollo to issue up to £4.5 billion aggregated nominal amount of bonds by way of unlisted private placement under its EMTN programme.

The bond would be issued in three tranches, each with a maximum maturity of twelve years. The first tranche, for a total nominal amount of £1.5 billion, will be issued on 26 June 2025. EDF has an option to issue the other two tranches in 2026 and 2027.

This transaction enables EDF to secure a substantial part of the sterling financing of its investments in the UK over the next three years, in particular the Hinkley Point C project.

The expected rating of the bond issued on 26 June 2025 is BBB / Baa1 / BBB+ (S&P / Moody's / Fitch).

EDF is an active issuer of debt and other types of securities. EDF regularly assesses its financing needs and monitors national and international financial markets to identify opportunities for additional issues of senior or hybrid debt and/or other types of securities.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts


