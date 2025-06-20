Anzeige
WKN: 923428 | ISIN: CA81731L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SC
Frankfurt
20.06.25 | 08:05
194,00 Euro
+0,52 % +1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENVEST CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
202,00222,0018:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025 18:06 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
Victor Mashaal 1,438,146 99.98% 246 0.02%
David E. Basner 1,438,266 99.99% 126 0.01%
Eileen Bermingham 1,438,266 99.99% 126 0.01%
Frank Daniel 1,438,146 99.98% 246 0.02%
Jeffrey Jonas 1,438,366 99.99% 26 0.01%
Richard Mashaal 1,438,146 99.98% 246 0.02%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation's auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.