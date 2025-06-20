Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent Victor Mashaal 1,438,146 99.98 % 246 0.02 % David E. Basner 1,438,266 99.99 % 126 0.01 % Eileen Bermingham 1,438,266 99.99 % 126 0.01 % Frank Daniel 1,438,146 99.98 % 246 0.02 % Jeffrey Jonas 1,438,366 99.99 % 26 0.01 % Richard Mashaal 1,438,146 99.98 % 246 0.02 %

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation's auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Vice President, Finance of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.