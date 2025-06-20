ICZOOM Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2025

HONG KONG, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2024, on June 18, 2025.
Amidst a continuously evolving market environment, ICZOOM executed effectively in line with its initial expectation. ICZOOM achieved positive revenue growth with total revenue increased by 3.0% from $87,720,553 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 to $90,340,640 for the six months ended December 31, 2024. ICZOOM successfully turned a profit, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) reaching USD $0.07 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, increased from a loss of USD 0.07 per share for the six months ended December 31, 2023.
For the six months ended December 31,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Variances
% of total
% of total
Amount
revenue
Amount
revenue
Amount
%
Revenues
Sales of electronic components
$
89,068,580
98.6
%
$
86,329,512
98.4
%
$
2,739,068
3.2
%
Service commission fee
1,272,060
1.4
%
1,391,041
1.6
%
(118,981)
(8.6)
%
Total revenue
%
%
%
$
90,340,640
100.0
$
87,720,553
100.0
$
2,620,087
3.0
For the six months ended
December 31,
Note
2024
2023
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE:
- BASIC
$
0.07
$
(0.07)
- DILUTED
$
0.07
$
(0.07)
Ms. Duanrong Liu, the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of ICZOOM, highlighted that ICZOOM's positive performance during the six months ended December 31, 2024 is primarily attributable to the increased stock-keeping unit ("SKUs") and new customers, which increased by 7.3% from 8,373 different products for the six months ended December 31, 2023 to 8,986 different products for the six months ended December 31, 2024, as well as the number of new customers rose by 16 or 15.1% from 106 as of December 31, 2023 to 122 as of December 31, 2024.
For the six months ended December 31,
2024
2023
Variances
%
Stock-keeping unit (SKU) available for sale-Semiconductor
7,801
6,955
846
12.2
%
Stock-keeping unit (SKU) available for sale-Equipment and tools
1,185
1,418
(233)
(16.4)
%
Total SKUs
8,986
8,373
613
7.3
%
Besides the changes on the financial statements, Ms. Liu also stated that the company's development is closely linked to the growth of China's automotive electronics industry.
According to the 2025-2030 Development Status and Investment Strategy Research Report on China's Automotive Electronics Industry released by the CCID Industry Research Institute, the size of China's automotive electronics market reached approximately RMB 1.22 trillion (approximately $ 171.83 billion) in 2024, representing a growth of 10.95% compared to the previous year.
Please refer to the Company's unaudited interim financial results, that can be found at http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html. The c ompany uses its website as a tool to disclose important information about the Company and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure.
About ICZOOM Group Inc.
ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website:
http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
June 30,
2024
2024
Note
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
$
1,143,940
$
2,453,728
Restricted cash
4,531,918
3,031,232
Notes receivable
6,595
3,071
Accounts receivable
3
33,649,619
28,297,491
Inventories, net
4
1,093,582
339,286
Advances to suppliers
5
982,134
4,022,696
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7
3,186,205
984,563
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
44,593,993
39,132,067
Property and equipment, net
8
76,357
123,295
Right-of-use assets, net
10
77,523
379,101
Intangible assets, net
9
146,473
204,033
Other non-current assets
7,097
1,448
Deferred tax assets
13
37,802
135,098
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
345,252
842,975
TOTAL ASSETS
$
44,939,245
$
39,975,042
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short-term bank loans, net
11
$
10,681,158
$
10,211,264
Notes payable
11
-
1,543,465
Accounts payable
12
10,627,849
5,263,945
Contract liabilities
2,700,821
3,037,609
Due to related parties
14
1,662,294
474,544
Taxes payable
13
3,147,148
3,251,484
Lease liabilities
10
96,690
408,001
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
510,823
404,016
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
29,426,783
24,594,328
TOTAL LIABILITIES
29,426,783
24,594,328
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
18
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Class A shares, 30,000,000 shares authorized US$0.16 par value, 7,902,495 shares issued and
outstanding and 7,171,858 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30,
2024, respectively;
16
1,264,399
1,147,497
Class B shares, 5,000,000 shares authorized US$0.16 par value, 3,829,500 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024
16
612,720
612,720
Additional paid-in capital
19,956,956
19,956,956
Statutory reserve
16
624,097
624,097
Accumulated deficit
(6,825,655)
(7,606,597)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/ income
(120,055)
646,041
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
15,512,462
15,380,714
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
44,939,245
$
39,975,042
ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
For the six months ended
December 31,
Note
2024
2023
Revenue, net
Sales of electronic components
$
89,068,580
$
86,329,512
Service commission fees
1,272,060
1,391,041
Total revenue, net
90,340,640
87,720,553
Cost of revenue
87,381,979
85,533,907
Gross profit
2,958,661
2,186,646
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
799,330
776,007
General and administrative expenses
1,634,197
1,523,002
Total operating expenses
2,433,527
2,299,009
INCOME/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
525,134
(112,363)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Foreign exchange transaction gain/(loss)
480,084
(559,655)
Interest expense
(210,574)
(351,806)
Short-term investment income
7,062
59,174
Subsidy income
36,346
11,409
Other expenses, net
(90,027)
(93,481)
Total other income/(expenses), net
222,891
(934,359)
INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
748,025
(1,046,722)
INCOME TAX BENEFIT
13
32,917
324,977
NET INCOME/(LOSS)
780,942
(721,745)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(766,096)
836,583
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
14,846
$
114,838
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE:
- BASIC
$
0.07
$
(0.07)
- DILUTED
$
0.07
$
(0.07)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES*:
- BASIC
10,828,967
10,362,861
- DILUTED
10,828,967
11,094,229
ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 (UNAUDITED)
Accumulated
Ordinary Shares, $0.16 par*
Additional
Other
Total
Class A
Class B
Paid-in
Statutory
Accumulated
Comprehensive
Shareholders'
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Capital
Reserve
Deficit
Income/ (Loss)
Equity
Balance, June 30, 2023
6,496,874
$ 1,039,499
3,829,500
$ 612,720
$18,795,548
$
624,097
$
(5,334,300)
$
(193,368)
$
15,544,196
Share issuance
43,784
7,005
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,005
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(721,745)
-
(721,745)
Foreign currency
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
836,583
836,583
Balance, December 31,
6,540,658
$ 1,046,504
3,829,500
$ 612,720
$18,795,548
$
624,097
$
(6,056,045)
$
643,215
$
15,666,039
Balance, June 30, 2024
7,171,858
$ 1,147,497
3,829,500
$ 612,720
$19,956,956
$
624,097
$
(7,606,597)
$
646,041
$
15,380,714
Share issuance
730,637
116,902
-
-
-
-
-
-
116,902
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
780,942
-
780,942
Foreign currency
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(766,096)
(766,096)
Balance, December 31,
7,902,495
$ 1,264,399
3,829,500
$ 612,720
$19,956,956
$
624,097
$
(6,825,655)
$
(120,055)
$
15,512,462
ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITTED)
For the six months ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income /(loss)
$
780,942
$
(721,745)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
119,175
121,588
Property and equipment written off
-
1220
Amortization of right-of-use assets
299,809
297,672
Reversal of provision for inventory impairment
-
(1,851)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
90,288
92,491
Deferred income tax provision
96,989
(345,389)
Unrealized exchange loss
265,606
560,321
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Notes receivable
(3,581)
-
Accounts receivable
(5,641,073)
28,931,833
Inventories
(764,667)
393,526
Advances to suppliers
3,040,273
(279,267)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,234,932)
220,639
Accounts payable
5,374,423
(27,737,233)
Contract liabilities
(318,381)
264,015
Taxes payable
(81,442)
297,112
Lease liabilities
302,913
(186,791)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
137,798
(2,934,362)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,464,140
(1,026,221)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(16,371)
(70,490)
Purchase of intangible assets
(5,908)
(57,398)
Purchase of short-term investments
-
(1,129,600)
Proceeds upon maturity of short-term investments
-
1,129,600
Net cash used in investing activities
(22,279)
(127,888)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
9,961,479
14,666,970
Repayments of short-term bank loans
(9,399,183)
(14,638,095)
Proceeds from loans payable to third-parties
-
746,000
Repayments from loans payable to third-parties
-
(746,000)
Proceeds from banker's acceptance notes payable
-
2,965,200
Repayment of banker's acceptance notes payable
(1,543,465)
(1,425,200)
Proceeds from borrowings from related parties
3,176,805
6,299,295
Repayment of related party borrowings
(1,978,854)
(4,568,244)
Payment for deferred IPO costs
-
(312,527)
Proceeds from sale of common stock
116,902
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
333,684
2,987,399
ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
For the six months ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash and restricted cash
(1,584,647)
(1,568,816)
Net increase in cash and restricted cash
190,898
264,474
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
5,484,960
6,413,367
Cash and restricted cash at end of period
$
5,675,858
$
6,677,841
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for income taxes
$
(5,006)
$
(98,451)
Cash paid for interest
$
(696,908)
$
(351,806)
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
-
$
105,613
SOURCE ICZOOM Group Inc.