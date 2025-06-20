Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DLU6 | ISIN: KYG4760B1005 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.06.25 | 16:59
2,420 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ICZOOM GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICZOOM GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.06.2025 15:00 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ICZOOM Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2025

HONG KONG, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2024, on June 18, 2025.

Amidst a continuously evolving market environment, ICZOOM executed effectively in line with its initial expectation. ICZOOM achieved positive revenue growth with total revenue increased by 3.0% from $87,720,553 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 to $90,340,640 for the six months ended December 31, 2024. ICZOOM successfully turned a profit, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) reaching USD $0.07 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, increased from a loss of USD 0.07 per share for the six months ended December 31, 2023.






For the six months ended December 31,









2024




2023












(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Variances









% of total





% of total










Amount


revenue


Amount

revenue


Amount

%



Revenues




















Sales of electronic components

$

89,068,580


98.6

%

$

86,329,512


98.4

%

$

2,739,068


3.2

%


Service commission fee


1,272,060


1.4

%


1,391,041


1.6

%


(118,981)


(8.6)

%


Total revenue






%






%






%


$

90,340,640


100.0

$

87,720,553


100.0

$

2,620,087


3.0






For the six months ended








December 31,





Note


2024



2023




EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE:











- BASIC



$

0.07


$

(0.07)




- DILUTED



$

0.07


$

(0.07)



Ms. Duanrong Liu, the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of ICZOOM, highlighted that ICZOOM's positive performance during the six months ended December 31, 2024 is primarily attributable to the increased stock-keeping unit ("SKUs") and new customers, which increased by 7.3% from 8,373 different products for the six months ended December 31, 2023 to 8,986 different products for the six months ended December 31, 2024, as well as the number of new customers rose by 16 or 15.1% from 106 as of December 31, 2023 to 122 as of December 31, 2024.



For the six months ended December 31,




2024
(Unaudited)



2023
(Unaudited)



Variances



%


Stock-keeping unit (SKU) available for sale-Semiconductor



7,801




6,955




846




12.2

%

Stock-keeping unit (SKU) available for sale-Equipment and tools



1,185




1,418




(233)




(16.4)

%

Total SKUs



8,986




8,373




613




7.3

%


















Besides the changes on the financial statements, Ms. Liu also stated that the company's development is closely linked to the growth of China's automotive electronics industry.

According to the 2025-2030 Development Status and Investment Strategy Research Report on China's Automotive Electronics Industry released by the CCID Industry Research Institute, the size of China's automotive electronics market reached approximately RMB 1.22 trillion (approximately $ 171.83 billion) in 2024, representing a growth of 10.95% compared to the previous year.

Please refer to the Company's unaudited interim financial results, that can be found at http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html. The c ompany uses its website as a tool to disclose important information about the Company and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











December 31,



June 30,





2024




2024



Note



(Unaudited)



(Audited)

ASSETS










CURRENT ASSETS:










Cash



$

1,143,940


$

2,453,728

Restricted cash




4,531,918



3,031,232

Notes receivable




6,595



3,071

Accounts receivable

3



33,649,619



28,297,491

Inventories, net

4



1,093,582



339,286

Advances to suppliers

5



982,134



4,022,696

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7



3,186,205



984,563

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS




44,593,993



39,132,067











Property and equipment, net

8



76,357



123,295

Right-of-use assets, net

10



77,523



379,101

Intangible assets, net

9



146,473



204,033

Other non-current assets




7,097



1,448

Deferred tax assets

13



37,802



135,098

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS




345,252



842,975

TOTAL ASSETS



$

44,939,245


$

39,975,042











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










CURRENT LIABILITIES:










Short-term bank loans, net

11


$

10,681,158


$

10,211,264

Notes payable

11



-



1,543,465

Accounts payable

12



10,627,849



5,263,945

Contract liabilities




2,700,821



3,037,609

Due to related parties

14



1,662,294



474,544

Taxes payable

13



3,147,148



3,251,484

Lease liabilities

10



96,690



408,001

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities




510,823



404,016

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES




29,426,783



24,594,328











TOTAL LIABILITIES




29,426,783



24,594,328











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

18



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




















Class A shares, 30,000,000 shares authorized US$0.16 par value, 7,902,495 shares issued and










outstanding and 7,171,858 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30,










2024, respectively;

16



1,264,399



1,147,497

Class B shares, 5,000,000 shares authorized US$0.16 par value, 3,829,500 shares issued and










outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024

16



612,720



612,720

Additional paid-in capital




19,956,956



19,956,956

Statutory reserve

16



624,097



624,097

Accumulated deficit




(6,825,655)



(7,606,597)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/ income




(120,055)



646,041

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




15,512,462



15,380,714

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

44,939,245


$

39,975,042

ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME/(LOSS) (UNAUDITED)












For the six months ended






December 31,



Note



2024




2023




Revenue, net












Sales of electronic components



$

89,068,580


$

86,329,512



Service commission fees




1,272,060



1,391,041



Total revenue, net




90,340,640



87,720,553



Cost of revenue




87,381,979



85,533,907



Gross profit




2,958,661



2,186,646















OPERATING EXPENSES












Selling expenses




799,330



776,007



General and administrative expenses




1,634,197



1,523,002



Total operating expenses




2,433,527



2,299,009



INCOME/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS




525,134



(112,363)















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)












Foreign exchange transaction gain/(loss)




480,084



(559,655)



Interest expense




(210,574)



(351,806)



Short-term investment income




7,062



59,174



Subsidy income




36,346



11,409



Other expenses, net




(90,027)



(93,481)



Total other income/(expenses), net




222,891



(934,359)



INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION




748,025



(1,046,722)



INCOME TAX BENEFIT

13



32,917



324,977



NET INCOME/(LOSS)




780,942



(721,745)



Foreign currency translation adjustments




(766,096)



836,583



TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME














$

14,846


$

114,838















EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE:












- BASIC



$

0.07


$

(0.07)



- DILUTED













$

0.07


$

(0.07)














WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES*:












- BASIC




10,828,967



10,362,861



- DILUTED















10,828,967



11,094,229















ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 (UNAUDITED)



































Accumulated








Ordinary Shares, $0.16 par*



Additional










Other




Total




Class A



Class B





Paid-in


Statutory


Accumulated


Comprehensive


Shareholders'





Shares


Amount


Shares



Amount



Capital


Reserve



Deficit



Income/ (Loss)




Equity



Balance, June 30, 2023


6,496,874


$ 1,039,499


3,829,500



$ 612,720



$18,795,548


$

624,097


$

(5,334,300)



$

(193,368)



$

15,544,196



Share issuance


43,784


7,005


-



-



-



-



-




-




7,005



Net income for the period


-


-


-



-



-



-



(721,745)




-




(721,745)



Foreign currency
translation adjustment


-


-


-



-



-



-



-




836,583




836,583



Balance, December 31,
2023


6,540,658


$ 1,046,504


3,829,500


$ 612,720


$18,795,548


$

624,097


$

(6,056,045)


$

643,215


$

15,666,039



Balance, June 30, 2024


7,171,858


$ 1,147,497


3,829,500



$ 612,720



$19,956,956


$

624,097


$

(7,606,597)



$

646,041


$

15,380,714



Share issuance


730,637


116,902


-



-



-



-



-




-




116,902



Net loss for the period


-


-


-



-



-



-



780,942




-




780,942



Foreign currency
translation adjustment


-


-


-



-



-



-



-




(766,096)




(766,096)



Balance, December 31,
2024


7,902,495


$ 1,264,399


3,829,500


$ 612,720


$19,956,956


$

624,097


$

(6,825,655)



$

(120,055)



$

15,512,462
































ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITTED)






For the six months ended



December 31,



2024




2023


Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income /(loss)

$

780,942


$

(721,745)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization


119,175



121,588

Property and equipment written off


-



1220

Amortization of right-of-use assets


299,809



297,672

Reversal of provision for inventory impairment


-



(1,851)

Amortization of debt issuance costs


90,288



92,491

Deferred income tax provision


96,989



(345,389)

Unrealized exchange loss


265,606



560,321

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Notes receivable


(3,581)



-

Accounts receivable


(5,641,073)



28,931,833

Inventories


(764,667)



393,526

Advances to suppliers


3,040,273



(279,267)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(2,234,932)



220,639

Accounts payable


5,374,423



(27,737,233)

Contract liabilities


(318,381)



264,015

Taxes payable


(81,442)



297,112

Lease liabilities


302,913



(186,791)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


137,798



(2,934,362)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


1,464,140



(1,026,221)









Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchase of property and equipment


(16,371)



(70,490)

Purchase of intangible assets


(5,908)



(57,398)

Purchase of short-term investments


-



(1,129,600)

Proceeds upon maturity of short-term investments


-



1,129,600

Net cash used in investing activities


(22,279)



(127,888)









Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from short-term bank loans


9,961,479



14,666,970

Repayments of short-term bank loans


(9,399,183)



(14,638,095)

Proceeds from loans payable to third-parties


-



746,000

Repayments from loans payable to third-parties


-



(746,000)

Proceeds from banker's acceptance notes payable


-



2,965,200

Repayment of banker's acceptance notes payable


(1,543,465)



(1,425,200)

Proceeds from borrowings from related parties


3,176,805



6,299,295

Repayment of related party borrowings


(1,978,854)



(4,568,244)

Payment for deferred IPO costs


-



(312,527)

Proceeds from sale of common stock


116,902



-

Net cash provided by financing activities


333,684



2,987,399

ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - (Continued)

For the six months ended

December 31,














2024




2023



Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash and restricted cash


(1,584,647)




(1,568,816)



Net increase in cash and restricted cash


190,898




264,474



Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period


5,484,960




6,413,367



Cash and restricted cash at end of period










$

5,675,858



$

6,677,841













Supplemental cash flow information










Cash paid for income taxes

$

(5,006)



$

(98,451)



Cash paid for interest









$

(696,908)


$

(351,806)


Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information










Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$

-


$

105,613



SOURCE ICZOOM Group Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.