Couchbase, Inc.: Couchbase to be Acquired by Haveli Investments for $1.5 Billion

Couchbase stockholders to receive $24.50 per share in cash

Couchbase to become a privately held company upon completion of the transaction

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the developer data platform for critical applications in our AI world, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to be acquired by Haveli Investments, a technology focused investment firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Couchbase stockholders will receive $24.50 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 67% to the closing stock price of March 27, 2025, the last full trading day prior to the announcement of Haveli's investment into Couchbase, and a 29% premium to Couchbase's closing stock price on June 18, 2025, the last full trading day prior to the transaction announcement. Upon completion of the transaction, Couchbase will become a privately-held company.

"Couchbase has been at the forefront of modern database technology, empowering developers and enterprises to build high-performance applications," said Matt Cain, Chair, President and CEO of Couchbase. "Today's announcement marks a significant milestone for our stockholders and an exciting new chapter for Couchbase. Haveli's investment is a strong affirmation of our market position and our future potential, and we are thrilled to partner with Haveli to accelerate our vision and deliver even greater value to our customers."

"The data layer in enterprise IT stacks is continuing to increase in importance as a critical enabler of next-gen AI applications," said Sumit Pande, Senior Managing Director at Haveli Investments. "Couchbase's innovative data platform is well positioned to meet the performance and scalability demands of the largest global enterprises. We are eager to collaborate with the talented team at Couchbase to further expand its market leadership."

"We are excited to combine Haveli's operational expertise in scaling enterprise software organizations with Couchbase's strong product leadership to deliver high performance database solutions to the developer and enterprise customer base globally," added Marissa Tarleton, Senior Managing Director at Haveli Investments.

Transaction Details, Approvals and Timing

The merger agreement includes a "go-shop" period expiring at 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, on June 23, 2025. During this period, Couchbase and its advisors will be permitted to solicit, consider and negotiate alternative acquisition proposals from third parties. The Couchbase Board will have the right to terminate the merger agreement to enter into a superior proposal, subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement. There can be no assurances that this "go-shop" process will or will not result in a superior proposal, and Couchbase does not intend to disclose related developments unless and until it determines that such disclosure is appropriate or otherwise required.

The transaction, which was approved by the vote of the directors on the Couchbase Board present and voting, is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Couchbase's stockholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Upon completion of the transaction, Couchbase's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Couchbase, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation is serving as legal counsel.

Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel and Jefferies LLC is serving as the lead financial advisor to Haveli Investments.

About Couchbase

As industries race to embrace AI, traditional database solutions fall short of rising demands for versatility, performance and affordability. Couchbase is seizing the opportunity to lead with Capella, the developer data platform architected for critical applications in our AI world. By uniting transactional, analytical, mobile and AI workloads into a seamless, fully managed solution, Couchbase empowers developers and enterprises to build and scale applications and AI agents with complete flexibility - delivering exceptional performance, scalability and cost-efficiency from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase enables organizations to unlock innovation, accelerate AI transformation and redefine customer experiences wherever they happen. Discover why Couchbase is the foundation of critical everyday applications by visiting www.couchbase.com and following us on LinkedIn and X.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Haveli Investments

Haveli Investments is an Austin -based private equity firm that seeks to invest in the highest quality companies in the technology sector through control, minority or structured equity and debt investments with a focus on software, data, gaming and adjacent industries. The firm seeks to partner with innovative companies, entrepreneurs and management teams throughout a company's life cycle. Haveli's experienced team of investors and diverse industry experts will provide operational and strategic support, enabling portfolio companies to focus on driving innovation and increasing growth, scale and operating margins. Underscoring Haveli's investments is an unwavering focus on a culture of inclusivity and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.haveliinvestments.com, or follow Haveli on LinkedIn, @Haveli Investments.

