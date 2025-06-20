Anzeige
20.06.2025 18:14 Uhr
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC (the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury

Number of shares repurchased:

27,395

Date of transaction:

20 June 2025

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

524.100

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

522.000

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

525.120

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

75,580,889

Total Shares held in Treasury:

8,579,947

Total Voting Rights:

67,000,942

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


