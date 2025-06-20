NEOHUB AND Oxentia's TRUK Accelerator Graduates First Sustainability-Focused Startups

ISTANBUL, TR / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / At the TRUK Accelerator's Demo Day, startups focused on climate tech, circular economy, carbon management, sustainable logistics, and green materials presented their solutions to key stakeholders. The event marked the conclusion of a nine-month program that provided tailored mentorship, expert training, and international support across Türkiye and the UK.

NEOHUB General Manager Gürhan Çam stated that TRUK is advancing holistically, encouraging startups to produce value with a sustainability perspective. Çam said, "We have supported all the startups in our program from the idea stage to their opening up to the global markets. Strengthening the technology and innovation produced in our country with international collaborations creates an extremely important advantage regarding the global applicability of ideas. At NEOHUB, we are very happy to contribute to the greater representation of our country's entrepreneurial potential in the global arena."

Oxtech Ventures Founding Partner Siret Ünsal stated, "Supporting the global growth of startups that offer innovative solutions in sustainability and technology forms the basis of our investment vision. The TRUK Acceleration Program provides strong support to startups in strengthening their business models, developing and growing their businesses, becoming competitive, and creating an impact in the international arena. We are very happy to be a part of this program that makes a meaningful contribution to developing the technology ecosystem in Türkiye."

Fabio Bianchi, Managing Consultant & Head of Entrepreneurship at Oxentia, said, "The first group of the TRUK program successfully completed the capacity building, training, and mentoring stages and developed themselves with a wide range of support during the nine-month period. In the UK leg of the program, investors from the London ecosystem, innovation centers, and different entrepreneurship ecosystem players came together. They had the opportunity to expand their international networks and discover new market opportunities. Our goal for the upcoming period is to evaluate potential investments."

Startups within the Program

Agrovech, opens new tab: Provides data-driven decision support to producers by processing satellite and drone images with artificial intelligence to monitor and analyze agricultural lands.

Blueit develops technological solutions that optimize water management by using digital sensors and data analytics to use water resources more efficiently.

E-dison AI is an energy technology startup that develops smart software solutions to make electric vehicle charging stations more accessible and efficient.

Milkwinner is an AI-powered agricultural technology solution that optimizes milk production and focuses on increasing animal health.

Pabbler provides low-cost and environmentally friendly transportation by analyzing idle capacity in logistics networks with artificial intelligence.

Sensgreen is an AI-based environmental data management platform that contributes to ESG goals by monitoring buildings' air quality and energy consumption.

Some Carbon is a climate initiative that analyzes and offers strategic solutions to reduce carbon emissions, developing carbon capture and management technologies.

Yugen provides sustainable alternatives to the fashion and design industries by transforming food industry by-products into high-performance, vegan, circular biomaterials.

Wastespresso is a startup that collects used coffee grounds and turns them into bioplastics and eco-friendly products, pioneering a circular economy in waste management.

About NEOHUB

NEOHUB is a new-age digital arm of the DenizBank Financial Services Group (DFSG), a fully owned subsidiary of Emirates NBD. It drives change and transformation across the organization and is guided by a visionary mission to become the "Business Building Factory."

As a dynamic subsidiary of DFSG, NEOHUB adopts a versatile approach in driving innovation and entrepreneurship, guided by the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Their portfolio includes diverse elements such as venture capital investments, open banking, active participation in emerging technology domains, and startup support through our Accelerator program.

For more information, visit neohub.io

About Oxentia

Oxentia works in partnership with individuals and organisations to build capacity, develop capability, and create opportunities to enable innovation. Oxentia started life as an operating division of Oxford University Innovation, the technology transfer company of the University of Oxford. Their roots are in Oxford, but their outlook is global - since 2004, they have supported and empowered clients in over 70 countries. Their clients are as diverse as their work; from corporations, universities, and governments to inventors and investors, early-career researchers, and FTSE 250 R&D teams to charities and investment banks. They help bring new ideas to life.

For more information, visit www.oxentia.com

