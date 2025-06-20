E-Scopics' Ultraportable, Software-Based Hepatoscope In Use Across Leading Institutions and Clinics

After successfully exhibiting its unique software-based liver assessment tool Hepatascope at the DDW Convention in San Diego and the EASL Conference in Amsterdam, the France-based medical ultrasound company E-Scopics will demonstrate the technology at the June 2025 American Diabetes Association Conference in Chicago. The technology is seeing expanded adoption, with the company reporting that it has established the technology in a number of important sites in the US and Europe, validating its clinical and commercial viability.

In the span of a few short years, the company has successfully adapted its premium ultrafast imaging point-of-care systems into GI and primary care, putting the system into the hands of a growing number of users who recognize its clinical value and importance in improving the standard of care for patients. In the process, E-Scopics has completely disrupted the field of portable ultrasound by leveraging proprietary technology using software-based image reconstruction. In 2023 E-Scopics began to commercialize its first product, Hepatoscope, both in the USA and in EMEA countries. The company's mid-term goal is to increase its footprint globally, starting its expansion to most European countries, where patients at risk of chronic liver diseases are. Hepatoscope continues to gain recognition as an alternative to legacy technology, from major institutions and all-size healthcare institutions across the USA.

E-Scopics Founder and CEO Claude Cohen-Bacrie, who brings deep experience developing and taking to market cutting-edge ultrasound technologies, commented, "Our ambition is to bring premium quantitative ultrasound modalities and tools at the point-of-care, in the hands of non-ultrasound expert users, for the benefit of healthcare systems and patients. Making patients' journey and care pathways simpler and more efficient is our priority. We are so pleased that our backers- both leading users who understand the clinical and business partners who get the commercial potential, are in it for the long haul- and really excited about it."

The company recognized MASLD was on the rise globally, and the need to bring the healthcare community a less expensive, more portable, and easier-to-use tool to accurately screen for the disease. It was very deliberate, developing a tool that was simple to use and reducing costs. The Hepatoscope application can easily be loaded onto a consumer laptop or tablet and rapidly deployed in the field. In addition to ease-of-use, the company saw Ultrasound-as-a-Service model as means to open access to any clinic via an affordable monthly or pay-per-use subscription, innovating on the business side.

Cohen-Bacrie continued, "We see a healthier patient population coming out of a world where there is healthy business competition which drives innovation. We would not be talking about elastography outside of this important competitive environment. Especially where liver assessment is concerned, patients really need it, clinicians are asking for better and more affordable tools, and the FDA and payers endorse it."

The numbers bear the need out. Approximately 1.5 million patients have been diagnosed with metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in the U.S., and it is estimated that the precursor to MASH-metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease or MASLD-will affect more than half of all American adults by 2040. The MASLD spectrum ranges from a simple, generally nonprogressive fat buildup in the liver all the way to MASH, which can lead to cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, and death. The economic burden attributed to effects of MASLD in the U.S. exceeds $100 billion annually. Therefore, it is crucial to identify these patients and take care of them as early as possible.

"As consumers we've become conditioned to expect the latest and greatest personal computing and communications tools, they simply make us more efficient in day-to-day tasks, said Dr. Julio Gutierrez, Associate Professor of Medicine at Scripps Center for Organ Transplant in La Jolla, CA and an early adopter of Hepatoscope. "I think of E-Scopics like Apple and have come to expect continuous innovation, and the clinical impact has been significant."

Dr. Cyrielle Caussy MD, PhD, Professor of Nutrition and an Endocrinologist-Diabetologist at Lyon 1 University and Lyon South Hospital in France, asserted, "In the endocrine and diabetology practice, approximately 80% of patients screened show low liver stiffness, which means they can be reassured without further referral or testing. By reducing the time between initial screening and specialty care, the Hepatoscope improves both the efficiency and quality of patient management. For high-risk patients, we can initiate care pathways much earlier, potentially slowing or halting the progression of liver disease. At the same time, for low-risk individuals, we avoid unnecessary referrals, which frees up resources and improves overall healthcare system efficiency. Importantly, patients appreciate the immediate feedback they receive, which encourages compliance with treatment plans and lifestyle modifications."

E-Scopics will demonstrate Hepatoscope at the American Diabetes Association annual conference in Chicago in Booth #3527. Visitors may walk in and also book a time by emailing joel.gay@e-scopics.com

About E-Scopics:

E-Scopics S.A.S is a MedTech company headquartered in France. The company advances the accessibility, affordability, and ease of use of premium ultrasound tools at the point of care. Its agile software platform has dematerialized and automated ultrasound imaging technologies. Ultrasound-as-a-Service products derived from this platform are specific Apps commercialized with pay-per-use or subscription business models. The company's first product, the Hepatoscope, leverages quantitative imaging capabilities to help any clinician assess liver fibrosis and steatosis-important markers of MASLD-MASH-non-invasively at the bedside. To learn more, visit www.escopics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250618556354/en/

Contacts:

Dan Conley

Beacon Communications

dconley@beaconpr.com

312-593-8461