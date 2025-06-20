DHL Group, the world's leading logistics company, has announced a change in leadership for DHL Supply Chain North America. Mark Kunar, current Chief Financial Officer Chief Strategy Officer will assume the role of North America CEO with immediate effect. This follows the stepping down of Patrick Kelleher. Mark Kunar will report to Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain.

"I am pleased to announce Mark Kunar as the new CEO of DHL Supply Chain North America. Mark's broad supply chain and management expertise, paired with his proven commercial acumen and his balanced leadership style makes him the ideal candidate to take our business into the future in this key market. His leadership will be instrumental in guiding DHL Supply Chain North America as we continue to focus on excellence and innovation in our operations. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Patrick for his leadership over the years," said Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain.

Mark Kunar joined DHL Supply Chain in 1996 as a Financial Analyst. In his nearly 30 years with the company he has grown to become a knowledgeable and respected leader holding various operational, finance, commercial and functional management positions. He stepped into his current role in 2024 and has been responsible for the development and implementation of the North America strategy to facilitate growth of products and sectors in the region. Under his leadership, the region has developed and executed against the core tenets of DHL's Strategy 2030.

Mark Kunar has also played a pivotal role in the company's recent acquisitions in the North American market. Since January 2025, DHL Supply Chain has acquired Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, a leading returns solutions provider, CRYOPDP, a leading specialty pharma courier and IDS Fulfillment, an e-commerce provider.

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO of DHL Supply Chain North America, and I am committed to working with our exceptional team of supply chain specialists to further build on our strong leadership in the logistics industry. Customer supply chain needs are creating a transformative environment, necessitating innovation and adaptability to thrive in the current landscape. This role comes at a pivotal time and we will use our expertise and product solutions to adapt and grow, ensuring that we remain a key partner to our customers. Together with our talented team, I am confident that we will drive DHL Supply Chain North America forward to even greater success," said Mark Kunar, CEO, DHL Supply Chain, North America.

As CEO, Mark Kunar will be responsible for managing the business across the United States and Canada, leading a workforce of 52,000 associates. He notes that his immediate focus will be to manage the seamless integration of the newly acquired businesses into the DHL Supply Chain portfolio and the continued strengthening of the business' capabilities and role as the leading contract logistics provider in North America.

DHL Group is the world's leading logistic company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees, investors and green logistics worldwide. To this end, DHL Group is focusing on accelerating sustainable growth in its profitable core logistics businesses and Group growth initiatives. The Group contributes to the world through sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship, and environmental activities. By the year 2050, DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics.?

DHL Group is home to two strong brands: DHL offers a comprehensive range of parcel, express, freight transport, and supply chain management services as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post is the largest postal service provider in Europe and the market leader in the German mail market. DHL Group employs approximately 602,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion Euros in 2024.

