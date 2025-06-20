DentalMonitoring, the global leader in AI-powered remote monitoring for orthodontics, is proud to announce the launch of the Top Ortho Practice Award, the first-of-its-kind recognition program that celebrates top-performing orthodontic practices worldwide through objective, data-based analysis.

Unlike traditional awards based on subjective nominations or popularity, the Top Ortho Practice Award is rooted in objective metrics derived from millions of patient scans and clinical interactions. Practices are selected based on exceptional outcomes in hygiene, compliance, and treatment effectiveness, using standardized benchmarks that reflect regional and global performance levels

The program identifies and celebrates practices that lead their territories in performance metrics derived from actual patient data, including hygiene, clinical techniques, and post-treatment stability. These practices will also serve as mentors and knowledge hubs, openly sharing their techniques, workflows, and philosophies to support peer learning and collective growth. DentalMonitoring will host its first Top Ortho Practice Exchange Event live in Las Vegas on September 18th, 2025, before the OP Summit 2025. Sign up here to register TopOrthoPractice.com

"This initiative is about more than recognition it's about raising the bar for what's possible in orthodontic care," said Philippe Salah, CEO of DentalMonitoring. "By highlighting data-backed excellence, we're helping the industry move toward more measurable, scalable impact."

Through this initiative, DentalMonitoring reaffirms its commitment to transforming orthodontics, motivating practices to unlock their full potential, and ultimately supporting them in delivering better care to patients everywhere.

About DentalMonitoring

DentalMonitoring sets new standards in orthodontics with its AI-powered, FDA De Novo-approved, and MDR-certified remote monitoring software. Designed for use with multiple appliances or treatment phases, it enables doctors to monitor patients remotely, enhance clinical control, and improve efficiency. Patients benefit from features like in-app messaging, convenient guided scans, and real-time feedback. With its latest innovations, DentalMonitoring helps practices optimize workflows and deliver outstanding care. With over 13,000 clinical data results, DentalMonitoring is transforming the orthodontic experience for patients and practices worldwide by connecting innovation with orthodontic needs.

