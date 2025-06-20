Squamish, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Celerity Craft Inc. ("Celerity"), a marine technology company based in British Columbia, has opened its early access queue for commercial operators interested in its Dynamic Air Cushion Vehicle (DACV) platform.

Developed in Squamish, the DACV is an amphibious vessel platform designed to support a range of commercial marine applications, including passenger transport, remote logistics, tourism, and utility operations. Its hull architecture enables beach-to-beach or dockside access without relying on deep-water infrastructure.

Key Commercial Advantages:

Launch from shore or standard docks-no specialized facilities

Targeting speeds up to 60 knots

Fully electric drivetrain with significantly lower fuel and maintenance costs

Designed for 12 passengers, with Class 3 sea state capability

Quiet operation with minimal wake and low environmental impact

Celerity Craft is prioritizing operators based in British Columbia for the initial phase of early access, reflecting the platform's development roots in Squamish and its alignment with BC's extensive and varied coastline. Commercial operators across Canada and international markets are also encouraged to apply. The company has already received early-stage interest from marine operators in Asia, Europe, and North America.

"Our focus is on practical performance for commercial operators-especially those working in environments where infrastructure is limited and flexibility is essential," said Olen Vanderleeden, Chief Commercial Officer. "We've structured the early access queue to begin with local fleets and expand globally as production scales."

Operators can reserve a place in the production queue here:

celeritycraft.com/launch-from-shore-or-dock-cruise-at-60-knots-all-electric-low-maintenance-no-fuel-costs

About Celerity Craft

Celerity Craft is a marine technology company based in Squamish, British Columbia. Its Dynamic Air Cushion Vehicle (DACV) platform integrates advanced lift and thrust technology to ride above the water's surface, reducing drag and enabling faster, more energy-efficient marine transportation. The DACV is designed for commercial durability, remote access, and zero-emission operation.

