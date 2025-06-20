DeepEcho Reaches New Milestone With FDA 510(k) Clearance for AI-Powered Prenatal Imaging

NEW YORK, NY AND RABAT, MOROCCO / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / DeepEcho, an AI first healthtech company revolutionizing maternal and fetal health, has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its fetal ultrasound analysis platform. This FDA clearance marks a major milestone in DeepEcho's mission to transform prenatal care and democratize access to quality fetal ultrasound.

DeepEcho's AI solution leverages advanced deep learning algorithms to automate real-time identification of fetal ultrasound views, providing healthcare professionals with enhanced diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Trained on one of the world's largest fetal ultrasound datasets, the platform improves the efficiency and precision of fetal ultrasound diagnostics. DeepEcho's approach is based on advanced segmentation of structures applied to fetal biometry and amniotic fluid volume assessment, enabling more detailed and standardized analysis of fetal structures supporting healthcare professionals with consistent and standardized imaging assessments.

With offices over three continents, USA, Europe and Africa, DeepEcho is aiming to become a global leader in fetal ultrasound diagnostics. Built by a team of physicians, AI scientists, and medical imaging experts, the solution addresses critical challenges faced by practitioners globally - from time constraints and diagnostic variability in developed markets to shortages of skilled radiologists in emerging regions.

"Our FDA clearance is a pivotal achievement, validating the rigor of our technology and the quality and safety of our product at DeepEcho" said Youssef Bouyakhf, co-founder and CEO of the company. "We are extremely excited about the potential behind our current solution and the very ambitious plans we have for DeepEcho with more advanced features that we will bring to market in the near future"

"This milestone underscores the power of combining AI with clinical expertise to solve some of the most critical problems in healthcare," added Dr. Saad Slimani, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of DeepEcho. "With this FDA clearance, we are one step closer to making early, accurate prenatal diagnosis universally accessible and helping clinicians deliver better outcomes for families."

Moving beyond standard plane recognition and fetal automation, DeepEcho is developing next-generation solutions that leverage AI to identify novel biomarkers for earlier and more accurate prediction of complex conditions, including preeclampsia - one of the leading causes of maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality with the goal of saving lives through earlier intervention and improved care.

Earning FDA clearance is only the first step for DeepEcho. With a clear focus on advancing prenatal AI, the company is paving the way for earlier, smarter, and more equitable maternal and fetal healthcare globally.

DeepEcho is an AI first healthtech company founded by AI and healthcare experts. DeepEcho is on a mission to revolutionize prenatal care by providing clinicians with powerful, accessible tools to enhance fetal ultrasound diagnostics. Leveraging one of the world's largest fetal ultrasound datasets and state-of-the-art deep learning techniques, DeepEcho is shaping the future of maternal-fetal health to ensure better outcomes for pregnant mothers globally.

