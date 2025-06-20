Peloza Spine: Dr. John Peloza to Join Keynote Panel at Becker's 22nd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Dr. John Peloza, internationally recognized spine surgeon and innovator in spinal motion preservation, will join the keynote panel "Cervical Arthroplasty-Two Decades of Evolution and the Road Ahead" at the 22nd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, hosted by Becker's Healthcare. The session will take place June 21, 2025, at the Swissotel Chicago, bringing together the field's leading voices to discuss two decades of advancement in artificial disc replacement and the future trajectory of cervical arthroplasty.

Dr. Peloza's participation highlights his long-standing leadership in minimally invasive spine surgery and disc replacement technologies. Over the course of his career, he has served as principal investigator on more than two dozen clinical trials, holds 16 U.S. and international patents related to spine care, and remains at the forefront of translational innovation in disc biologics and device design.

"Cervical arthroplasty has come a long way from its experimental roots to now being the standard of care for appropriately selected patients," said Dr. Peloza. "But we are not finished. The next decade will demand even greater technical precision in technique, thoughtful patient selection, and data-driven decision-making as we expand indications."

The keynote session will reflect on the evolution of disc technology and surgical technique over the past twenty years, while offering insight into new frontiers-from multilevel procedures and conversion techniques to long-term outcomes and payer adoption.

This high-profile speaking engagement also coincides with the launch of Peloza Spine, Dr. Peloza's new spine-focused practice located within Midwest Orthopedic and Spine Specialists in Missouri. Peloza Spine offers a modern, patient-centric approach to spinal care that blends evidence-based medicine with cutting-edge innovation. The practice specializes in motion preservation, endoscopic spine surgery, and restorative disc treatments tailored to each patient's unique anatomy and functional goals.

Notably, Dr. John Peloza is a member of the ADR Spine Top Doctors in Arthroplasty Program, a national initiative recognizing the leading surgeons in artificial disc replacement and motion preservation surgery. His inclusion in this elite group reflects his decades-long commitment to advancing non-fusion solutions for spinal disorders and his role as a pioneer in cervical and lumbar disc arthroplasty. As a Top Doctor in Arthroplasty, Dr. Peloza continues to shape the future of motion-preserving spine surgery through clinical research, surgical innovation, and mentorship of the next generation of spine specialists.

"At Peloza Spine, we are advancing a new standard in spinal care-one that prioritizes motion, longevity, and quality of life," said Dr. Peloza. "Whether through next-generation disc implants or data-backed minimally invasive techniques, our mission is to give patients the best possible outcome the first time."

Dr. Peloza's dual commitment to clinical excellence and forward-thinking care positions him as a key contributor to this year's Becker's ASC conference, the premier conference dedicated to spine, orthopedic, and pain management ASCs.

About Dr. John Peloza

Dr. John Peloza is a nationally recognized orthopedic spine surgeon with more than three decades of experience advancing motion preservation, minimally invasive spine surgery, and biologic disc repair. A prolific clinical researcher and innovator, he has served as principal investigator in over two dozen FDA-regulated trials and holds 16 patents in spinal device and procedural technologies. Dr. Peloza is widely regarded as a pioneer in artificial disc replacement and has trained hundreds of surgeons in motion-preserving techniques. His work integrates clinical precision with a deep commitment to improving outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex spinal disorders.

About Peloza Spine

Peloza Spine is a specialty spine care center located within Midwest Orthopedic and Spine Specialists in Missouri, founded by Dr. John Peloza. The practice is dedicated to advancing the next generation of spinal care through a patient-centric approach that emphasizes motion preservation, surgical precision, and biologic disc regeneration. Peloza Spine provides comprehensive diagnostic services, non-operative solutions, and a full range of surgical options-including artificial disc replacement, fusion revision, and minimally invasive procedures. With a focus on restoring function and avoiding unnecessary fusion, Peloza Spine delivers innovative, evidence-based care to help patients return to active, pain-free lives.

About ADR Spine

ADR Spine is a national leader in motion-preserving spinal care, dedicated to advancing the science and practice of artificial disc replacement. Founded by Dr. Todd H. Lanman, ADR Spine is a trusted platform connecting patients with top spine arthroplasty specialists. Through its Top Doctors in Arthroplasty program, ADR Spine rigorously evaluates surgeons based on outcomes, success rates, and clinical expertise. Learn more at www.adrspine.com.

