20.06.2025 19:50 Uhr
Invenda Group AG: Invenda Group Statement on Smart Vending Machine Technology and State-of-the-Art Privacy Protection

ALPNACH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Invenda Group is committed to the highest standards of consumer privacy and transparency. We wish to provide clarity regarding the recent decision from the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) and the operation of our technology.

The purpose of the feature outlined is to generate anonymous audience analytics for digital out-of-home advertising. This involves the real-time, temporary processing of images for milliseconds to estimate aggregated demographic data, such as gender and age group. The technology is designed to be anonymous and operates only locally; it does not perform facial recognition, identify individuals, or store, save, or share images with third parties.

To ensure full compliance with privacy laws, including FIPPA, PIPEDA, and GDPR, as of March 2024, all our smart vending machines feature prominent informational notices to ensure consumers understand the purpose and nature of data processing before interacting with them.

It is noteworthy that in a similar case involving Cadillac Fairview, a Canadian court gave little weight to a privacy commissioner's report, finding it was not admissible for the truth of its contents. The court instead relied on expert testimony, which concluded that anonymized numerical data generated from images could not be used to re-identify individuals.

Importantly, the IPC's decision was related to a previous third-party provider. We have since enhanced our platform by transitioning to a new global partner. Invenda Group's transition to a leading European provider of privacy-first audience analytics highlights our commitment to deploying best-in-class, privacy-first technology. It reinforces our long-term dedication to innovation grounded in privacy, transparency, and trust.

About Invenda Group AG

Invenda Group AG is a Swiss software company transforming automated retail and digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising through its proprietary AI-powered platform. Invenda's technology connects and automates networks of smart vending machines, micro markets, and digital screens-enabling operators and brands to optimize operations, access real-time data, and unlock new revenue streams through location-based e-commerce and targeted advertising.

Headquartered in Alpnach, Switzerland, Invenda has locations in Berlin, New York, Miami, Hong Kong, Sofia, and Novi Sad. The company supports deployments in 22 countries and partners with global leaders, including Mars Wrigley, Coca-Cola, Selecta, and Valora. For more information, please visit: www.invendagroup.com

Press Contact
Invenda Group AG
Corporate Communications
Joachim M. Guentert
Industriestrasse 23
6055 Alpnach, Switzerland
Tel.: +41 (0)44 586 00 33
Email: media@invendagroup.com
https://www.invendagroup.com

SOURCE: Invenda Group AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/invenda-group-statement-on-smart-vending-machine-technology-and-1041474

