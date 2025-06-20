Oak Alley Concepts: 5V Breaks Ground on New Facility

Partnership Between Five Rivers Cattle Feeding and Viserion Grain to Enhance Local Feed Supply and Create Jobs in the Texas Panhandle

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / 5V, a newly formed partnership between Five Rivers Cattle Feeding, LLC and Viserion Grain, LLC, celebrated the start of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony last week in Dalhart, TX. The new facility will provide significant benefits for the Texas Panhandle, reinforcing Five Rivers' established regional presence while utilizing Viserion Grain's expertise in origination and merchandising to meet local feed demand.

Groundbreaking in Dalhart, TX



Aaron Wiegand, CEO of Viserion International, stated in a prior news release, "This facility not only expands our network, but also supports the local agricultural community. We're proud to partner with a premier cattle feeder to invest in the Texas Panhandle and create jobs."

"We are thrilled to share this milestone with our project partners, community members, and stakeholders who have worked together to bring this vision to life. With this facility, we're not only addressing the immediate needs of our community but also paving the way for long-term economic growth. Our collective efforts will yield a profound and lasting impact," said Mike Thoren, President and CEO of Five Rivers Cattle Feeding.

Company representatives from Five Rivers Cattle Feeding and Viserion Grain were joined by Kristy Detwiler, President of the Dalhart-area Chamber of Commerce; Dalhart Mayor James Stroud; Dallam County Judge Wes Ritchey; Hartley County Judge Ronnie Gordon; members of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association; and other key project and community members to celebrate the start of construction.

"We're proud to stand with Five Rivers Cattle Feeding and Viserion Grain in their newly formed 5V partnership as they break ground on this new shuttle train receiver facility-right here in Dalhart. This project is a big win for our region. It brings together two industry leaders, combining grain and cattle feeding expertise, and it means more jobs, stronger feed supply, and a boost to our local ag economy," said Kristy Detwiler, President of the Dalhart Chamber of Commerce.

Dalhart Mayor James Stroud added, "We're excited to have them on board as an additional support for the ag community, helping to strengthen and expand the resources available in our area."

The new facility will be strategically connected to the Union Pacific, a vital player in agricultural supply chain logistics.

"The agriculture market is growing and Union Pacific is well-positioned to take on volume, investing more than $10 million per day in infrastructure, technology and network expansion to provide winning solutions for our customers," said Jason Hess, Senior Vice President - Marketing and Sales, Union Pacific Railroad. "We're proud to work with Five Rivers and Viserion Grain as we grow together and support the economy."

The shuttle train receiver is scheduled to commence operations in 2026.

About Viserion

Viserion International Holdco, LLC ("Viserion International") is a global agricultural merchant based in Boulder, Colorado, formed with the financial backing of funds managed by Pinnacle Asset Management, L.P. Viserion Grain, LLC ("VGC"), a grain company supported by management with strong industry experience, is owned by Viserion International. To learn more, please visit www.viserion.co or www.viseriongrain.com.

About Five Rivers Cattle Feeding, LLC

Five Rivers Cattle Feeding is the world's largest cattle feeding company, with 13 feedyards in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, and Idaho. The company has a one-time feeding capacity of more than 900,000 head of cattle, markets more than 1.8 million head of cattle per year, and employs more than 600 people. To learn more, please visit www.fiveriverscattle.com.

About Pinnacle Asset Management, L.P.

Founded in 2003, Pinnacle Asset Management, L.P. is a private, alternative asset management firm focused on the global commodities markets with over $6 billion under management. Headquartered in New York with offices in Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts and Missouri, Pinnacle provides its institutional investor base with exposure to the global commodities markets via physical and financial absolute return strategies and products. Pinnacle is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission; is a commodity trading adviser and commodity pool operator registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission; and is a member of the National Futures Association.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

