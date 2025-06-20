Author Carole couture: Wall Street to Wildlife: New Children's Book Aims to Save Endangered Species, One Page at a Time

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / When most people retire, they take up hobbies, travel the world, or slow down to enjoy a quieter life. Carole Couture did the opposite. After three decades as a financial advisor navigating boardrooms and balance sheets, Couture has re-emerged with a mission that couldn't be further from spreadsheets-protecting endangered species and igniting young minds through literature. Her debut children's book, The Adventures of Pablo the Pangolin, is more than an illustrated tale-it's a clarion call against illegal wildlife trafficking and a celebration of empathy, courage, and ecological responsibility.

In the book, readers are introduced to Pablo, a soft-spoken yet resilient pangolin whose peaceful life is disrupted by poachers seeking to profit from the illegal animal trade. Alongside his clever companions-Samba the monkey and Martin the bird-Pablo embarks on a heart-racing journey of survival through lush jungles and perilous encounters. While written for children, the narrative resonates deeply with adult themes: community, conservation, and the consequences of human greed.

"I never imagined my second chapter would be in children's publishing," Couture said in an interview with Evrima Chicago. "But when you spend enough time reflecting on what the world needs-especially through the eyes of your child-priorities become clear."

A Career Rooted in Numbers, a New Life Rooted in Purpose

Couture's pivot is not just remarkable-it's instructive. Having spent 30 years advising high-net-worth clients on financial strategies, the Canadian-born writer stepped away from the corporate world to care full-time for her son Jean-Philippe, who has Down syndrome. That decision became her spiritual reset. The values she once applied to wealth-building-discipline, vision, patience-are now directed toward a cause that can't be measured in stock indices: teaching children to love, protect, and understand the planet.

"Every bedtime story became an opportunity to spark curiosity and values," she recalls. "Eventually, the stories started writing themselves."

The Adventures of Pablo the Pangolin is just the first of more than 60 manuscripts Couture has penned. Each one tackles important themes such as inclusion, kindness, resilience, and ecological stewardship-all deeply informed by her life as a parent and advocate.

Tackling a Global Crisis with Storytelling

Pangolins, though lesser known, are among the most heavily trafficked mammals in the world. According to the World Wildlife Fund, over one million pangolins have been illegally poached over the past decade for their scales and meat. Couture chose the pangolin precisely for this reason: "He's a quiet creature. Timid, even. But his story is urgent-and most kids have never even heard of him. That had to change."

By casting Pablo as the protagonist, Couture makes the abstract issue of biodiversity loss both tangible and emotionally engaging for children. Pablo's innocence and bravery become vehicles for broader lessons: environmental degradation, friendship in adversity, and what it means to care for something smaller and more vulnerable than oneself.

A Message Beyond the Page

This book's impact goes beyond bedtime stories. Couture is working with educators and environmental NGOs to bring The Adventures of Pablo the Pangolin into classrooms as part of conservation literacy programs. Discussions are also underway for a bilingual edition to be distributed in Southeast Asia, where pangolin poaching is most prevalent.

Her mission is supported by a growing online following of parents, teachers, and wildlife enthusiasts who see her work as part of a larger shift in children's literature-one where activism and storytelling go hand in hand.

"We live in an age where kids see climate change, animal extinction, and global injustice on TV before they even start school," Couture notes. "We can either hide these realities or give them tools-through story, empathy, and action."

What's Next for Pablo-and Carole

Couture's follow-up titles are already in development. Without giving too much away, she teases a second installment involving Arctic wildlife and another tackling ocean pollution. "If kids are going to inherit this planet, they deserve stories that reflect its challenges-and its beauty," she says.

Meanwhile, her personal journey remains at the heart of her work. Jean-Philippe, now a teenager, serves as her "chief creative officer," weighing in on character ideas and plot twists. "His perspective is pure and unfiltered," she laughs. "And he has a surprisingly good sense of story structure."

From the financial markets to the forests of Asia, Carole Couture is showing that it's never too late to find your voice-and use it for good. Through Pablo the Pangolin, she's not only opening young minds but also challenging adults to reconsider what retirement-and impact-can look like.

About the Author

Carole Couture is a Montreal-born children's author and former financial advisor. She lives in upstate New York with her son Jean-Philippe. Her debut book, The Adventures of Pablo the Pangolin, is available now at www.authorcarolecouture.com and major retailers.

