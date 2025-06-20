Businessabc.net: WORLD FIRST: AI AGENTS OF LEONARDO DA VINCI AND ADA LOVELACE KEYNOTES, + 80 SPEAKERS AS UK HOSTS LANDMARK BUSINESSABC AI GLOBAL SUMMIT

The historic convergence of artificial intelligence and human heritage marks a new chapter in the global technology discourse.

The Summit brings together 1300+ global trailblazers from government, industry, and academia to define a human-centric future for artificial intelligence (AI).

80+ confirmed contributors, including Dr Ben Goertzel (co-creator of Sofia Robot), Lord Clement-Jones CBE (UK government), and senior executives from Accenture, Oxford University, Unilever, Google, and Mastercard.

Conceptualised by visionary tech-preneur Dinis Guarda, ranked among the top 10 AI thought leaders in the world.

The launch of the Businessabc Global AI University Prize across 300+ universities.

For the first time, a delegation from the Maharashtra Government of India, comprising officials and scientists, will join the AI Opportunities in Agriculture session during the Summit

LONDON, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented fusion of historical genius and contemporary innovation, the Businessabc AI Global Summit 2025 will witness Leonardo da Vinci and Ada Lovelace returning to public discourse through advanced AI agents, delivering keynote addresses that bridge five centuries of human ingenuity with artificial intelligence's transformative potential.

The two-day summit, organised by Businessabc / ztudium convening on the 26th and 27th of June at the Royal Kensington Town Hall, represents a watershed moment in global AI dialogue, bringing together over 1,300 international leaders from government, industry, and academia to confront artificial intelligence's most pressing challenges and extraordinary opportunities.

AI - THE TRILLION-DOLLAR RADICAL PARADOX

At the summit's core lies a striking contradiction that defines our technological age: whilst AI promises £3.5 trillion in annual economic impact and humanoid robotics forecasts £4 trillion by 2050, over 60% of enterprises remain paralysed by fundamental implementation challenges. This chasm between astronomical potential and execution reality forms the battleground where digital fortunes are won or lost.

HISTORICAL MINDS MEET ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

For the first time in technological history, LeoAI and AdaAI sophisticated AI agents embodying Leonardo da Vinci and Ada Lovelace, respectively, will address a global summit not as novelty demonstrations but as ethically engineered systems trained on their subjects' original writings, philosophies, and revolutionary thinking. These digital resurrections offer unique perspectives on creativity, innovation, and the intersection of human imagination with artificial capability.

The presentations mark a conceptual breakthrough: two minds separated by centuries, united by their pioneering spirits, speaking directly to humanity's next evolutionary leap. Da Vinci's interdisciplinary genius and Lovelace's computational vision provide historical foundation stones for contemporary AI discourse.

TRANSATLANTIC ROBOT CONCERT BREAKS NEW GROUND

The summit will witness another world first: Desdemona, an expressive humanoid robot created by AGI pioneer and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance CEO Dr. Ben Goertzel. The band "Desdemona's Dream" will make history with the first known simultaneous concert by a humanoid robot streamed in real-time across two continents (with her live performance debut in the UK and simultaneous presence in the USA).

Developed by Hanson Robotics and powered by SingularityNET, Desdemona is the younger sister of Sophia, the world's first robot citizen and a widely recognized symbol of AI-human interaction. This event marks the first transatlantic performance by a decentralised humanoid robot, showcasing a new form of real-time collaboration between humans and AI. Through a mix of improvised music, spoken word, and audience engagement, Desdemona helps us explore a new frontier in ethically designed artificial intelligence.

LAUNCHING THE WORLD'S NEW AI BUSINESSABC INDEX

The summit introduces the Businessabc AI Global Index, the first live, interactive intelligence platform tracking artificial intelligence's global evolution across business, society, governance, and ethics. This comprehensive data visualisation tool provides real-time insights, rankings, and open access frameworks designed to democratise AI understanding and accelerate informed adoption.

The Summit will spotlight several world firsts:

For the first time, LeoAI and AdaAI, AI agents with 3D Physical AI spatial computing inspired respectively by Leonardo da Vinci and Ada Lovelace, will take the stage as keynote speakers at a global summit, not as holograms or novelty acts, but as ethically engineered, historically grounded systems trained on their original writings and philosophies. Developed to inspire public dialogue on creativity, ethics, and innovation, Leo.ai and Ada.ai represent a world-first: two digital pioneers from different centuries reimagined to speak directly to today's AI age, offering a fresh perspective on the future from the minds that helped shape its roots.

The Summit will introduce The Businessabc AI Business Readiness Scorecard, which aims to assess how companies are ready to adopt AI across their sectors. It is designed to strengthen collaboration between universities, industry experts, scientists, and public sector institutions to drive the safe and equitable development of AI. The AI Readiness Scorecard presented herein offers a comprehensive framework for organisations to assess their preparedness for artificial intelligence integration.

The Summit will feature a delegation from the Maharashtra Government, India, comprising government officials, academicians, and scientists, exploring the transformative potential of AI in the agricultural sector on the international stage. This visit marks a pivotal moment for integrating cutting-edge technology into one of India's most critical sectors as regional leaders and AI experts come together to explore collaborative opportunities for innovation and growth in agricultural practices.

DISTINGUISHED GLOBAL VOICES

The summit's intellectual firepower includes:

?Dr Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET and pioneer of artificial general intelligence

?Lord Clement-Jones CBE, Chair of the UK Parliament's All-Party Parliamentary Group on AI

?Prof. Vijay P. Bhatkar, creator of India's first supercomputer and former Chancellor of Nalanda University

?Baroness Sandip Verma, Former UK Minister for International Development

?Baroness Manzila Uddin, Member of the House of Lords| Co-Chair Digital Identity| leading APPGs on the Metaverse, Web 3, AI, Cyber Security, Activist, Entrepreneur

? Senior executives from Accenture, Audi, Unilever, Google, Mastercard and others;

?Janet Adams, COO at SingularityNET, Board Director of ASI Alliance, Researcher in Ethics and Regulation of AI, Former executive TSB Bank & HSBC

?Katja Iversen, CEO of Museum for the United Nations (UN Live), CEO, Global Health and Wellbeing Advocate, Keynote Speaker, Executive Advisor, Author

?Nick Rosa, Industry Technology Innovation Director for Europe at Accenture, Founder at AI-Da Robot, Director, Innovation Director, Board Member, Founder, Host

?Ghislaine Boddington, Creative Director of body>data>space, Prof University of Greenwich, Director Host of BBC Podcast Show 'Me and my Digital Twin', Associate Editor for AI & Society

?Jeremy Schwartz, Chairman of the Sustainability and Diversity Transformation Practice at Kantar. CEO, Chairman, Consultant, Business Leader, Author, Speaker, and Advocate

? Scholars from Imperial College, MIT, Oxford University, UCL, UCLA, Surrey University, Liverpool University and many others.

FOUR PILLARS OF TRANSFORMATION

The summit addresses AI integration through four critical themes:

AI Bridges for Society: Mobilising collaborative frameworks between academia, industry, and policymakers Sectors of Transformation: Examining AI's revolutionary impact across education, agriculture, finance, urban development, and sustainability Human-AI Innovation Magna Carta: Establishing new accountability frameworks for creativity, inclusion, and policy in the intelligent machine age Reimagining the Future: Defining human-centric approaches to artificial general intelligence deployment and societal reskilling

GLOBAL UNIVERSITY ENGAGEMENT

The summit launches the Businessabc Global AI University Prize, engaging millions of students across 300+ universities to design AI-powered solutions for climate adaptation, financial inclusion, and digital literacy. This initiative, developed with the upskilling platform Hack2Skill, transforms academic engagement from theoretical study to practical innovation.

VISIONARY LEADERSHIP

Conceptualised by Dinis Guarda, ranked among the world's top 10 AI thought leaders and founder of the ztudium Group, the summit reflects two decades of advising governments, Fortune 500 companies, and financial institutions on harnessing AI for sustainable value creation. The curator team comprises researchers, industry AI business personalities, academics, and specialists, including Dilip Pungliya, Sonesh Sira, Ghislaine Boddington, Erik Schwartz, Juan Cabrera, and Hirander Misra.

"AI has become the nervous system of our institutions, from startups to entire cities," said Guarda. "Yet too many remain trapped between fear and hype. This summit transforms confusion into clarity, strategy, and community.creating accessible frameworks that accelerate adoption whilst safeguarding fundamental human values."

GLOBAL REACH AND ACCESSIBILITY

The Businessabc AI Global Summit 2025 stands as more than a conference. It represents humanity's conscious effort to navigate the transformative power of artificial intelligence with wisdom, purpose, and an inclusive vision.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Businessabc / ztudium

Email: PALLAVI.SINGAL@ztudium.com

EVENT INFORMATION:

Registration: https://BusinessabcAIGlobalSummit.eventbrite.co.uk

Full details: https://aiSummit.businessabc.net

SOCIAL MEDIA: Official hashtag: BusinessabcAI2025

EDITOR'S NOTES:

About Dinis Guarda: Ranked among the top 10 global thought leaders in AI, fintech, and the metaverse by Thinkers360, Edemlan, and Cointelegraph. Founder of ztudium Group's 13 companies, consultant to UNESCO, UN/UNITAR, European Space Agency, and Fortune 500 companies. His YouTube podcast is recognised globally for AI and blockchain thought leadership

About Businessabc.net: Global digital business platform supporting 400 million SMEs and startups with AI-powered directories, certification, and insights tools for the AI economy.

About ztudium: London-headquartered global innovation leader specialising in Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, recognised as one of Thinkers360's Top 50 global thought leadership companies in AI and digital transformation. Member of the European AI Alliance and UN Global Compact.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715746/Businessabc_Summit.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715745/businessabc_AI_summit_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-first-ai-agents-of-leonardo-da-vinci-and-ada-lovelace-keynotes--80-speakers-as-uk-hosts-landmark-businessabc-ai-global-summit-302487395.html