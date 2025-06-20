Anzeige
Regal Investments Commits $30 Million to Cryptocurrency Prop Trading Initiative

Investment firm launches ambitious program to support emerging crypto prop-trading talent amid market volatility

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Regal Investments announced a groundbreaking $30 million commitment to support cryptocurrency proprietary traders through a comprehensive funding and development program today. The initiative represents one of the largest institutional investments in crypto prop-trading talent to date.

Prosper Trading Logo

Prosper Trading Logo
Cryptocurrency prop trading firm Prosper Trading

The program will distribute funds across multiple established proprietary trading firms, with the majority of the allocation going to Prosper Trading (prosper.trading), a leading cryptocurrency prop-trading platform. The partnership will provide capital allocation, advanced trading infrastructure, and mentorship opportunities to qualified cryptocurrency traders who demonstrate exceptional market acumen and risk management capabilities.

"In today's very choppy waters and uncertain markets, it's time to explore alternative investments. Crypto prop-trading represents a promising experiment that we believe is foundational to the future of cryptocurrency trading," said Roble Regal, CEO of Regal Investments. "Cryptocurrency played a role in my introduction to investing, and now we're witnessing a fundamental shift in how digital assets are traded, so we want to be at the forefront of identifying and nurturing the next generation of trading talent."

The cryptocurrency markets have experienced significant volatility throughout 2024 and 2025, with traditional institutional investors increasingly seeking exposure to digital assets through sophisticated trading strategies. Regal's program aims to bridge the gap between institutional capital and established prop-trading firms, with Prosper Trading serving as the primary partner for deploying the allocated funds. The collaboration will enable qualified traders within these platforms to access significantly larger capital pools while maintaining strict risk management protocols.

Key Program Features:

  • Strategic partnerships with leading prop-trading firms

  • Diversified fund allocation across multiple cryptocurrency trading platforms

  • Enhanced capital access for traders within partner firms

  • Comprehensive risk management frameworks across all partnerships

  • Ongoing evaluation and performance monitoring of platform partnerships

"This isn't just about providing capital, it's about partnering with established platforms like Prosper Trading to create a sustainable ecosystem for cryptocurrency trading," Regal explained. "We're looking for proven prop-trading firms and crypto traders that understand the technical aspects and apply it well. Prop firms are an amazing innovation that can help us find just that."

The application process is underway, and candidates will undergo rigorous evaluation including track record analysis, risk assessment, and strategic trading interviews.

Founded in 2018, Regal Investments manages over $2.4 billion in assets across traditional and alternative investment strategies. The firm has been gradually increasing its exposure to cryptocurrency markets since 2022, viewing digital assets as a natural evolution of its prosperity investment philosophy.

The cryptocurrency prop-trading program represents approximately 1.25% of Regal's total assets under management, reflecting what the company describes as a "measured but meaningful" commitment to the emerging asset class.

Contact Information

Graham H.
Operations
ir@regal.investments

.

SOURCE: Regal Investments



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/regal-investments-commits-30-million-to-cryptocurrency-prop-trading-i-1041500

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
