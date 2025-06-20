Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 juin/June 2025) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 20 juin 2025.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector BLLG Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. Mining BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. Technology GLAB Gemina Laboratories Ltd Life Sciences LEO Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Mining SNDL SNDL Inc. Diversified Industries URL NameSilo Technologies Corp. Technology

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector AYR.A Ayr Wellness Inc. S.V., RVS, L.V. Life Sciences PRME Prime Drink Group Corp. Diversified Industries RAIL Railtown AI Technologies Inc Technology WUC Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Mining

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.



Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.



For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)