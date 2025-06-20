Jaguar Mining, Inc.: Jaguar Mining Announces Voting Results for Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2025. All of the resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed.
Election of Directors
Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 1, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
William J. Kennedy
47,587,484
94.885%
2,565,412
5.115%
Benjamin Guenther
49,834,866
99.366%
318,030
0.634%
Luis Ricardo Miraglia
49,096,065
97.893%
1,056,831
2.107%
Thomas Weng
43,237,140
86.211%
6,915,756
13.789%
Shastri Ramnath
49,928,943
99.553%
223,953
0.447%
Mary-Lynn Oke
49,944,119
99.584%
208,777
0.416%
Vernon Baker
49,954,745
99.605%
198,151
0.395%
Other Items
Appointment of Auditors
The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
51,754,398
98.022%
1,044,493
1.978%
Re-approval of Stock Option Plan (Majority of Minority)
The voting results for the ratification and re-approval of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, and ratifying and approving certain stock option grants made thereunder, were as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Not Eligible to Vote (Insiders)
14,176,656
86.888%
2,139,360
13.112%
33,836,880
Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile page at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Jaguar Mining Inc.
Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL Mining Complex (Turmalina mine and plant) and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande mines, and Caeté plant). The Roça Grande mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. The Company also owns the Paciência Mining Complex (Santa Isabel mine and plant), which had been on care and maintenance since 2012 and is planned to restart in 2025. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.
For further information please contact:
Vernon Baker
Chief Executive Officer
vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854
Marina de Freitas
Interim Chief Financial Officer
marina.freitas@jaguarmining.com.br
+55 31-98463-5344
