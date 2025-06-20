Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA7P | ISIN: CA47009M8896 | Ticker-Symbol: 32JP
Tradegate
20.06.25 | 21:05
2,250 Euro
-2,39 % -0,055
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAGUAR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAGUAR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2052,28022:09
2,1952,29522:00
ACCESS Newswire
20.06.2025 22:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jaguar Mining, Inc.: Jaguar Mining Announces Voting Results for Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2025. All of the resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 1, 2025, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William J. Kennedy

47,587,484

94.885%

2,565,412

5.115%

Benjamin Guenther

49,834,866

99.366%

318,030

0.634%

Luis Ricardo Miraglia

49,096,065

97.893%

1,056,831

2.107%

Thomas Weng

43,237,140

86.211%

6,915,756

13.789%

Shastri Ramnath

49,928,943

99.553%

223,953

0.447%

Mary-Lynn Oke

49,944,119

99.584%

208,777

0.416%

Vernon Baker

49,954,745

99.605%

198,151

0.395%

Other Items

Appointment of Auditors

The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

51,754,398

98.022%

1,044,493

1.978%

Re-approval of Stock Option Plan (Majority of Minority)

The voting results for the ratification and re-approval of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, and ratifying and approving certain stock option grants made thereunder, were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Not Eligible to Vote (Insiders)

14,176,656

86.888%

2,139,360

13.112%

33,836,880

Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile page at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL Mining Complex (Turmalina mine and plant) and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande mines, and Caeté plant). The Roça Grande mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. The Company also owns the Paciência Mining Complex (Santa Isabel mine and plant), which had been on care and maintenance since 2012 and is planned to restart in 2025. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker
Chief Executive Officer
vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854

Marina de Freitas
Interim Chief Financial Officer
marina.freitas@jaguarmining.com.br
+55 31-98463-5344

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/jaguar-mining-announces-voting-results-for-its-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shar-1041523

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.