Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma Announces Presentation of Narrative Review on Long-Acting Synthetic Cannabidiol for Chronic Pain at PAINWEEK Conference

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, proudly announces that the recently published narrative review titled "Considering Long-Acting Synthetic Cannabidiol for Chronic Pain: A Narrative Review" (DOI: https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.81577) has been officially accepted for presentation at PAINWEEK 2025, the national conference on pain management, taking place this September in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PAINWEEK is a prestigious event that brings together leading clinicians, researchers, and educators in the field of pain medicine, offering a unique platform to showcase innovative research and best practices. The narrative review, selected through a competitive peer-review process, provides important insights into the potential of synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), administered through extended-release formulations, as a well-tolerated, non-opioid analgesic alternative.

Innocan is developing LPT-CBD, an innovative injectable liposomal drug product designed for the sustained release of synthetic CBD. Supported by multiple animal studies, LPT-CBD has demonstrated steady plasma CBD levels for up to four weeks, prolonged pain relief, and excellent tolerability-offering a promising alternative to current opioid medications and addressing the urgent need to reduce opioid dependency.

LPT-CBD will be showcased at the PAINWEEK conference to thousands of healthcare professionals and potential pharmaceutical partners, positioning it at the forefront of groundbreaking non-opioid chronic pain management solutions.

"We are honored to be included among the esteemed voices presenting at PAINWEEK this year," said Iris Bincovich, Chief Executive Officer of Innocan. "This recognition underscores our commitment to advancing evidence-based pain care and contributing meaningful research to the field."

About Innocan:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan carries on business through its 60% owned subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd., which focuses on advanced, targeted online sales.

