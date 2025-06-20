Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration at its flagship Arapaima Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley.

Positive assay results from 16 rock-chip and 46 stream-sediment samples, recently received from SGS Laboratories in Belo Horizonte, reinforce Spark Energy's focus on advancing its three priority lithium targets-Cruzeta, Água Branca, and Grota do Maquém-toward diamond drilling in Q3 2025. The Company is also progressing its emerging REE target at Caladão.

Figure 1. Location of Spark Energy Minerals Arapaima Project Tenements in Brazil's Lithium Valley relative to competitor areas (left) and the location of the Company's priority lithium and REE targets (right image).

"These results further validate the strong lithium potential of our Arapaima Project," commented Spark's CEO, Eugene Hodgson. "The 3,712 ppm lithium-in-rock result at Cruzeta is our highest to date, supported by key pathfinder elements indicative of evolved LCT pegmatites. The 118 ppm lithium in stream sediments at Água Branca further underscores the district-scale opportunity.

"With diamond drilling planned for Q3 2025, we are accelerating target refinement. Brazil's Lithium Valley is quickly emerging as a globally significant jurisdiction for critical minerals, and Spark is well-positioned at the forefront of this discovery phase."

Cruzeta Target Rock-Chip Results

Spark Energy reports encouraging reconnaissance rock-chip sample results for 16 samples collected from pegmatite exposures at its newly identified Cruzeta Target with highly anomalous Lithium values (peak value of 3,712 ppm lithium). This is the highest individual lithium rock-chip result reported since the field program began in November 2024. Readers are cautioned that rock-chip samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or extent of mineralization on the property.

The Cruzeta pegmatites are also highly anomalous in tin (peak 372 ppm Sn), niobium (peak 559 ppm Nb), tantalum (peak 87 ppm Ta), gallium (peak 158 ppm Ga), scandium (peak 83ppm Sc), cesium (peak 267 ppm Cs) and beryllium (peak 8 ppm Be). Importantly, samples report potassium/rubidium (K/Rb) ratios as low as 13, indicating highly evolved LCT pegmatites typically associated with lithium fertility.*

*The K/Rb ratio is a well-established geochemical indicator used to identify and prioritize fractionated pegmatites with high lithium potential. Ratios below 150 are considered particularly favourable.

Table 1. Rock-chip analytical results for 16 recently reported samples from Cruzeta for lithium and important pathfinder elements and potassium/rubidium (K/ Rb) ratios.

Figure 2. Location of highly anomalous rock-chip samples within Spark's priority Cruzeta target.

Água Branca Target - Stream Sediment Sampling Results

Stream sediment results from the priority Água Branca target continue to show promise, with a peak sub-basin value of 118 ppm lithium. This result is consistent with previously reported anomalous values and reinforces the broader prospectivity of the area (see NI 43-101 technical report on SEDAR+).

Readers are cautioned that stream sediment survey results are preliminary in nature and are part of an early-stage exploration program. These results are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit and do not guarantee future discoveries.

Figure 3. Location of latest lithium (118 ppm Li) and pathfinder element anomalous stream sediment sub-basin within Spark's Priority Água Branca Target Area.

Table 2. Tabulation of lithium and pathfinder element stream sediment analysis results for 46 samples. All samples were submitted to SGS Geosol Laboratories in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, for analysis. Samples were prepared and analyzed using ICP-MS following lithium borate fusion. The typical sample weight was 0.5 to 1.0 kg. SGS is an independent, ISO/IEC 17025-certified laboratory, with no known relationship to Spark Energy Minerals.

Advancing Toward Q3 Diamond Drilling

Spark's geological team is currently focusing on the detailed mapping and sampling required to refine targets for diamond drill testing within the footprint of the three priority targets currently in the Company's portfolio.

Options Grant

Additionally, Spark Energy Minerals is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 500,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain officers and consultants to the Company. The grant includes 300,000 Options to insiders of the Company. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years from the date of issue. The Options vest immediately and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill BSc Hons, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and a director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc. Mr. Hill is a Director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc. and is not independent of the Company.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery metals and mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on its substantial interests in Brazil. The Company's flagship project is the Arapaima Lithium & REE project spanning a combined 91,900 hectares in Brazil's renowned Lithium Valley, one of the most prolific mining regions in the world. This region is rapidly gaining global recognition for its vast deposits of lithium and rare earth minerals, positioning Brazil as a critical player in the global energy transition.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. In addition, it should be noted that rock, soil and stream sediment samples are inherently selective samples and may not represent the true underlying mineralization. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

