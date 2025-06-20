ZCCM-IH - 2024 ABRIDGED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]
ABRIDGED AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024
INTRODUCTION
In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016, ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") announces the financial statements results of the Company and its subsidiaries (Collectively referred to as the 'the Group') for the year ended 31 December 2024.
STRUCTURE OF THE ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC GROUP
The ZCCM-IH Group consists of the following Six (6) companies:
The Company also has other interests in the undernoted companies:
ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|AUDITED
|AUDITED
|31 Dec
2024
|31 Dec
2023
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Revenue
3,208,963
|
11,747,105
|Gross loss
|(486,558)
|(3,559,228)
|Other income
|34,233,364
|243,727
|Operating profit/(loss)
|28,249,162
|(2,104,964)
|Net finance cost
|(653,047)
|(2,267,838)
|Share of profit of equity accounted investees
|3,327,837
|2,261,209
|Profit/(loss) before tax
|40,417,917
|(2,111,593)
|Income tax expense
|(567,486)
|(1,206,049)
|Loss for the year from continuous operations
|39,850,431
|(3,317,642)
|Loss from discontinued operations
|(3,780)
|(758,181)
|Profit/(loss) for the year
|39,846,651
|(4,075,823)
|Earnings per share (ZMW)
|247.80
|(25.35)
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZMW)
|247.80
|(25.35)
|ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|AUDITED
|AUDITED
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2023
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Assets
|Property, plant, and equipment
|406,123
|248,857
|Exploration and evaluation asset
|15,431
|51,437
|Intangible assets
|19,987,739
|14,393,945
|Investment property
|205,891
|208,598
|Investments in associates
|24,404,820
|10,090,940
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|2,741,000
|3,019,500
|Trade and other receivables
|3,522,759
|1,968,006
|Environmental protection fund
|369
|7,060
|Burden costs for mining
|6,599
|-
|Inventories
|32,536
|38,299
|Assets classified as held for sale
|92,140
|23,626,388
|Term deposits
|5,345,151
|4,450,451
|Cash and cash equivalents
|525,685
|360,356
|Total assets
|57,286,243
|58,463,837
|
Equity and liabilities
|
Capital and reserves
|52,263,711
|(5,690,634)
|Borrowings
|3,346,867
|-
|Deferred tax liability
|296,134
|751,833
|Retirement benefits
|17,373
|17,381
|Provisions for environmental rehabilitation
|245,810
|112,751
|Trade and other payables
|179,602
|312,756
|Provisions
|49,671
|44,243
|Current income tax liabilities
|872,770
|238,553
|Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale
|14,305
|62,676,954
|Total equity and liabilities
|57,286,243
|58,463,837
|ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|AUDITED
|AUDITED
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2023
|Assets
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Property, plant, and equipment
|143,625
|110,624
|Intangible assets
|19,909,353
|14,260,690
|Investment property
|205,891
|208,598
|Investment in subsidiaries
|191,501
|282,384
|Investments in associates
|34,452,165
|11,240,080
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|2,741,000
|3,019,500
|Trade and other receivables
|3,620,815
|4,874,739
|Term deposits
|5,345,151
|4,411,330
|Cash and cash equivalents
|221,736
|61,137
|Assets classified as held for sale
|73,588
|-
|Total assets
|66,904,825
|38,469,082
|
Equity and liabilities
|Capital and reserves
|62,292,543
|37,422,019
|Borrowings
|3,346,867
|-
|Deferred tax liability
|175,810
|618,059
|Retirement Benefit Obligations
|17,373
|17,381
|Provisions for environmental rehabilitation
|71,289
|54,498
|Trade and other payables
|103,133
|78,288
|Provisions
|25,551
|41,461
|Current income tax liabilities
|872,259
|237,376
|Total equity and liabilities
|66,904,825
|38,469,082
|ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|AUDITED
|AUDITED
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2023
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Net cash in/(out) flow from operating activities
|1,448,744
|(83,727)
|Net cash (out)/in flow from investing activities
|(701,828)
|533,274
|Net cash outflow from financing activities
|(120,016)
|(207,812)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|626,900
|241,735
|Effects of translation and exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|15,303
|(277,193)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|(116,518)
|(81,060)
|525,685
|(116,518)
|Included in the statement of financial position
|506,028
|360,356
|Included in assets held for sale
|19,657
|(476,874)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|525,685
|(116,518)
|
ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|AUDITED
|AUDITED
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2023
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Net cash in/(out) flows from operating activities
|1,334,964
|(368,710)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(1,070,871)
|379,990
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
|(120,016)
|-
|Decreased in cash and cash equivalents
|144,076
|11,280
|Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
|16,523
|4,271
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|61,137
|45,586
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|221,736
|61,137
ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|AUDITED
|AUDITED
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2023
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Balance at 1 Jan
|(5,690,634)
|7,908,807
|Profit/(loss) for the year
|39,846,651
|(4,075,823)
|Other comprehensive income
|18,351,058
|(8,800,010)
|Dividend paid
|(243,364)
|(723,608)
|Balance at 31 Dec
|52,263,711
|(5,690,634)
ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|AUDITED
|AUDITED
|31 Dec
2024
|31 Dec
2023
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Balance at 1 Jan
|37,422,019
|24,679,852
|Loss/(profit) for the year
|(4,383,713)
|4,841,479
|Other comprehensive income
|29,497,601
|8,624,296
|Dividend paid
|(243,364)
|(723,608)
|Balance at 31 Dec
|62,292,543
|37,422,019
- KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH") recorded a profit of ZMW 39.85 billion (US$ 1.52 billion) for the year ended 31 December 2024, compared to a loss of ZMW 4.08 billion (US$ 198.59 million) in 2023. The strong performance was primarily driven by the successful Mopani Strategic Equity Partner (SEP) Transaction, which resulted in a one-off net gain of ZMW 32.06 billion (US$ 1.22 billion) recognised under other income. The transaction also enabled the settlement of US$ 1.71 billion in legacy debt owed to Glencore/Carlisa.
Furthermore, the Group recorded ZMW 3.33 billion (US$ 127.25 million) in share of profit from associates.
Following this transaction, ZCCM-HI's interest in Mopani was diluted to 49% through its partnership with International Resources Holdings (IRH) via Delta Mining Limited, resulting in Mopani's reclassification as an associate.
Group total assets declined slightly to ZMW 57.29 billion (US$ 2.05 billion) from ZMW 58.46 billion (US$ 2.27 billion) in 2023, largely due to the Mopani reclassification.
The Group total equity improved significantly to ZMW 52.26 billion (US$ 1.87 billion), up from a negative position in 2023 of ZMW5.69 billion (US$221.03 million).
At Company level, ZCCM-IH recorded a loss of ZMW 4.38 billion (US$ 167.62 million), mainly due to a one-off investment expense of ZMW 3.86 billion (US$ 150 million) related to the Mopani transaction.
Despite the loss, Company assets increased to ZMW 66.91 billion (US$ 2.39 billion) from ZMW 38.47 billion (US$ 1.49 billion) in 2023, driven by higher investment values in Mopani, KCM, and Mingomba. Equity strengthened to ZMW 62.29 billion (US$ 2.23 billion) from ZMW 37.42 billion (US$1.45 billion) in 2023, supported by ZMW 29.53 billion (US$ 1.06 billion) in other comprehensive income.
- KEY OPERATIONS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
Mopani Copper Mines Transaction:
In March 2024, ZCCM-IH diluted its interest in Mopani Copper Mines Plc to 49% by Mopani issuing new shares to Delta Mining Limited (a subsidiary of International Resource Holdings), valued at US$1.1 billion. The transaction repositioned Mopani as a viable operation and settled US$1.71 billion in Glencore/Carlisa debt under the ARCA Agreement with IRH/Delta.
The ongoing capital investment in underground development and operational improvements is expected to unlock Mopani's full potential, marking a new chapter for Zambia's mining sector.
Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Restructuring
Vedanta Resources regained control of KCM after releasing US$250 million, leading to board reconstitution and the end of the liquidation process. A further US$1.2 billion commitment will support expansion, development of the Konkola Deep Mining Project, and financial strengthening.
Investment in Renewable Energy:
ZCCM-IH increased its stake in Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) from 31.07% to 32.41%, reinforcing its role in powering Zambia's industrial and mining sectors. It also invested US$10 million in the second tranche of CEC's US$200 million green bond, backing a 136MW solar project aligned with its energy diversification strategy.
Expansion of Maamba Energy Portfolio
Maamba Energy Limited remains a key player in Zambia's power sector, with its 300MW thermal plant operating at 99.95% efficiency. To expand capacity, ZCCM-IH committed US$50 million to Maamba's Phase II, a US$400 million project that will add 300MW and double output to 600MW, supporting Zambia's energy security and industrialisation goals.
Strategic Realignment
ZCCM-IH continued focusing on mining, energy, and mineral beneficiation by divesting non-core assets.
- Outlook 2025
In 2025, ZCCM-IH will focus on maximising returns from its investee companies, optimising its investment portfolio, developing green energy projects, strengthening capital efficiency, and deepening its ESG impact across Zambia.
By Order of the Board
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary,
Issued in Lusaka, Issued on 20 June 2025
APPENDICES
US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|31 Dec
2024
|31 Dec
2023
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Revenue
|122,701
|572,356
|Gross loss
|(18,604)
|(173,416)
|Other income
|(1,308,978)
|(11,875)
|Operating profit/(loss)
|1,443,389
|(102,559)
|Net finance cost
|(24,970)
|(110,497)
|Share of profit of equity accounted investees
|127,246
|110,173
|Profit/(loss) before tax
|1,545,665
|(102,883)
|Income tax expenses
|(21,699)
|(58,762)
|Loss from continuing operations
|1523,757
|(161,645)
|Loss from discontinued operations
|(145)
|(36,941)
|Profit/(loss) for the year
|1,523,612
|(198,586)
|Earnings per share (US$)
|9.47
|(1.23)
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$)
|9.47
|(1.23)
|US DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|31 Dec
2024
|31 Dec
2023
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Investment income
|92,465
|103,717
|Revenue from contracts with customers
|-
|1,129
|Operating (loss)/profit
|(159,264)
|149,444
|Net finance income
|13,828
|145,162
|(Loss)/profit before tax
|(145,436)
|294,606
|Income tax expenses
|(22,185)
|(58,713)
|(Loss)/profit for the year
|(167,620)
|235,893
|Earnings per share (US$)
|(1.06)
|1.47
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$)
|(1.06)
|1.47
|US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2023
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Assets
|Property, plant, and equipment
|14,529
|9,666
|Exploration and evaluation asset
|552
|1,998
|Intangible assets
|715,061
|559,064
|Investment property
|7,366
|8,102
|Investments in associates
|873,082
|391,934
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|98,059
|117,278
|Trade and other receivables
|126,027
|76,438
|Environmental protection fund
|13
|274
|Burden costs for mining
|236
|-
|Inventories
|1,164
|1,488
|Assets classified as held for sale
|3,296
|917,654
|Term deposits
|191,223
|172,857
|Cash and cash equivalents
|18,806
|13,996
|Total assets
|2,049,414
|2,270,749
|
Equity and liabilities
|Capital and reserves
|1,869,733
|(221,026)
|Borrowings
|119,734
|-
|Deferred tax liability
|10,594
|29,201
|Retirement benefits
|622
|675
|Provisions for environmental rehabilitation
|8,794
|4,379
|Trade and other payables
|6,425
|12,148
|Provisions
|1,777
|1,718
|Current income tax liabilities
|31,223
|9,265
|Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale
|512
|2,434,389
|Total equity and liabilities
|2,049,414
|2,270,749
|US DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2023
|Assets
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Property, plant, and equipment
|5,138
|4,297
|Intangible assets
|712,257
|553,888
|Investment property
|7,366
|8,102
|Investment in subsidiaries
|6,851
|10,968
|Investments in associates
|1,232,525
|436,567
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|98,059
|117,278
|Trade and other receivables
|129,535
|189,336
|Term deposits
|191,223
|171,337
|Cash and cash equivalents
|7,933
|2,375
|Assets classified as held for sale
|2,633
|-
|Total assets
|2,393,520
|1,494,148
|
Equity and liabilities
|Capital and reserves
|2,228,514
|1,453,480
|Borrowings
|119,734
|-
|Deferred tax liability
|6,290
|24,006
|Retirement Benefit Obligations
|622
|675
|Provisions for environmental rehabilitation
|2,550
|2,117
|Trade and other payables
|3,691
|3,041
|Provisions
|914
|1,610
|Current income tax liabilities
|31,205
|9,219
|Total equity and liabilities
|2,393,520
|1,494,148
