ZCCM-IH - 2024 ABRIDGED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorized by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

  1. the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
  2. the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
  3. ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH")

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 20 June 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

ABRIDGED AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024

INTRODUCTION

In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016, ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") announces the financial statements results of the Company and its subsidiaries (Collectively referred to as the 'the Group') for the year ended 31 December 2024.

STRUCTURE OF THE ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC GROUP

The ZCCM-IH Group consists of the following Six (6) companies:

NameShareholding
Limestone Resources Limited100.00%
Ndola Lime Company Limited (In liquidation)100.00%
Misenge Environmental and Technical Services Limited100.00%
Kariba Minerals Limited100.00%
Mushe Milling Limited (In liquidation)100.00%
Kabundi Resources Limited100.00%

The Company also has other interests in the undernoted companies:
NameShareholding
Rembrandt Properties49.00%
Mopani Copper Mine PLC49.00%
Maamba Energy Limited35.00%
Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC32.41%
Konkola Copper Mines PLC20.60%
Kansanshi Mining PLC20.00%
Lubambe Copper Mines PLC20.00%
CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines PLC20.00%
Mingomba Mining Limited20.00%
Copper Tree Mineral Limited15.58%
NFCA Africa Mining PLC15.00%
Chibuluma Mines PLC15.00%
Chambishi Metals PLC10.00%
Nkana Alloy Smelting Company Limited10.00%


ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
AUDITED AUDITED
31 Dec
2024		 31 Dec
2023
ZMW'000 ZMW'000
Revenue
3,208,963
11,747,105
Gross loss (486,558) (3,559,228)
Other income 34,233,364 243,727
Operating profit/(loss) 28,249,162 (2,104,964)
Net finance cost (653,047) (2,267,838)
Share of profit of equity accounted investees 3,327,837 2,261,209
Profit/(loss) before tax 40,417,917 (2,111,593)
Income tax expense (567,486) (1,206,049)
Loss for the year from continuous operations 39,850,431 (3,317,642)
Loss from discontinued operations (3,780) (758,181)
Profit/(loss) for the year 39,846,651 (4,075,823)
Earnings per share (ZMW) 247.80 (25.35)
Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZMW) 247.80 (25.35)
ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
AUDITED AUDITED
31 Dec
2024		 31 Dec
2023
ZMW'000 ZMW'000
Investment income 2,418,221 2,128,699
Revenue from contracts with customers - 23,180
Operating (loss)/profit (4,165,172) 3,067,198
Net finance income 361,647 2,979,315
(Loss)/profit before tax (3,803,525) 6,046,513
Income tax expense (580,188) (1,205,034)
(Loss)/profit for the year (4,383,713) 4,841,479
Earnings per share (ZMW) (27.26) 30.11
Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZMW) (27.26) 30.11

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AUDITED AUDITED
31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023
ZMW'000 ZMW'000
Assets
Property, plant, and equipment 406,123 248,857
Exploration and evaluation asset 15,431 51,437
Intangible assets 19,987,739 14,393,945
Investment property 205,891 208,598
Investments in associates 24,404,820 10,090,940
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,741,000 3,019,500
Trade and other receivables 3,522,759 1,968,006
Environmental protection fund 369 7,060
Burden costs for mining 6,599 -
Inventories 32,536 38,299
Assets classified as held for sale 92,140 23,626,388
Term deposits 5,345,151 4,450,451
Cash and cash equivalents 525,685 360,356
Total assets 57,286,243 58,463,837

Equity and liabilities

Capital and reserves		 52,263,711 (5,690,634)
Borrowings 3,346,867 -
Deferred tax liability 296,134 751,833
Retirement benefits 17,373 17,381
Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 245,810 112,751
Trade and other payables 179,602 312,756
Provisions 49,671 44,243
Current income tax liabilities 872,770 238,553
Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale 14,305 62,676,954
Total equity and liabilities 57,286,243 58,463,837

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AUDITED AUDITED
31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023
Assets ZMW'000 ZMW'000
Property, plant, and equipment 143,625 110,624
Intangible assets 19,909,353 14,260,690
Investment property 205,891 208,598
Investment in subsidiaries 191,501 282,384
Investments in associates 34,452,165 11,240,080
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,741,000 3,019,500
Trade and other receivables 3,620,815 4,874,739
Term deposits 5,345,151 4,411,330
Cash and cash equivalents 221,736 61,137
Assets classified as held for sale 73,588 -
Total assets 66,904,825 38,469,082

Equity and liabilities
Capital and reserves 62,292,543 37,422,019
Borrowings 3,346,867 -
Deferred tax liability 175,810 618,059
Retirement Benefit Obligations 17,373 17,381
Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 71,289 54,498
Trade and other payables 103,133 78,288
Provisions 25,551 41,461
Current income tax liabilities 872,259 237,376
Total equity and liabilities 66,904,825 38,469,082

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
AUDITED AUDITED
31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023
ZMW'000 ZMW'000
Net cash in/(out) flow from operating activities 1,448,744 (83,727)
Net cash (out)/in flow from investing activities (701,828) 533,274
Net cash outflow from financing activities (120,016) (207,812)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 626,900 241,735
Effects of translation and exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 15,303 (277,193)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (116,518) (81,060)
525,685 (116,518)
Included in the statement of financial position 506,028 360,356
Included in assets held for sale 19,657 (476,874)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 525,685 (116,518)

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
AUDITED AUDITED
31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023
ZMW'000 ZMW'000
Net cash in/(out) flows from operating activities 1,334,964 (368,710)
Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,070,871) 379,990
Net cash flows used in financing activities (120,016) -
Decreased in cash and cash equivalents 144,076 11,280
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held 16,523 4,271
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 61,137 45,586
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 221,736 61,137

ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

AUDITED AUDITED
31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023
ZMW'000 ZMW'000
Balance at 1 Jan (5,690,634) 7,908,807
Profit/(loss) for the year 39,846,651 (4,075,823)
Other comprehensive income 18,351,058 (8,800,010)
Dividend paid (243,364) (723,608)
Balance at 31 Dec 52,263,711 (5,690,634)

ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

AUDITED AUDITED
31 Dec
2024		 31 Dec
2023
ZMW'000 ZMW'000
Balance at 1 Jan 37,422,019 24,679,852
Loss/(profit) for the year (4,383,713) 4,841,479
Other comprehensive income 29,497,601 8,624,296
Dividend paid (243,364) (723,608)
Balance at 31 Dec 62,292,543 37,422,019
  1. KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH") recorded a profit of ZMW 39.85 billion (US$ 1.52 billion) for the year ended 31 December 2024, compared to a loss of ZMW 4.08 billion (US$ 198.59 million) in 2023. The strong performance was primarily driven by the successful Mopani Strategic Equity Partner (SEP) Transaction, which resulted in a one-off net gain of ZMW 32.06 billion (US$ 1.22 billion) recognised under other income. The transaction also enabled the settlement of US$ 1.71 billion in legacy debt owed to Glencore/Carlisa.

Furthermore, the Group recorded ZMW 3.33 billion (US$ 127.25 million) in share of profit from associates.

Following this transaction, ZCCM-HI's interest in Mopani was diluted to 49% through its partnership with International Resources Holdings (IRH) via Delta Mining Limited, resulting in Mopani's reclassification as an associate.

Group total assets declined slightly to ZMW 57.29 billion (US$ 2.05 billion) from ZMW 58.46 billion (US$ 2.27 billion) in 2023, largely due to the Mopani reclassification.

The Group total equity improved significantly to ZMW 52.26 billion (US$ 1.87 billion), up from a negative position in 2023 of ZMW5.69 billion (US$221.03 million).

At Company level, ZCCM-IH recorded a loss of ZMW 4.38 billion (US$ 167.62 million), mainly due to a one-off investment expense of ZMW 3.86 billion (US$ 150 million) related to the Mopani transaction.

Despite the loss, Company assets increased to ZMW 66.91 billion (US$ 2.39 billion) from ZMW 38.47 billion (US$ 1.49 billion) in 2023, driven by higher investment values in Mopani, KCM, and Mingomba. Equity strengthened to ZMW 62.29 billion (US$ 2.23 billion) from ZMW 37.42 billion (US$1.45 billion) in 2023, supported by ZMW 29.53 billion (US$ 1.06 billion) in other comprehensive income.

  1. KEY OPERATIONS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

Mopani Copper Mines Transaction:

In March 2024, ZCCM-IH diluted its interest in Mopani Copper Mines Plc to 49% by Mopani issuing new shares to Delta Mining Limited (a subsidiary of International Resource Holdings), valued at US$1.1 billion. The transaction repositioned Mopani as a viable operation and settled US$1.71 billion in Glencore/Carlisa debt under the ARCA Agreement with IRH/Delta.

The ongoing capital investment in underground development and operational improvements is expected to unlock Mopani's full potential, marking a new chapter for Zambia's mining sector.

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Restructuring

Vedanta Resources regained control of KCM after releasing US$250 million, leading to board reconstitution and the end of the liquidation process. A further US$1.2 billion commitment will support expansion, development of the Konkola Deep Mining Project, and financial strengthening.

Investment in Renewable Energy:

ZCCM-IH increased its stake in Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) from 31.07% to 32.41%, reinforcing its role in powering Zambia's industrial and mining sectors. It also invested US$10 million in the second tranche of CEC's US$200 million green bond, backing a 136MW solar project aligned with its energy diversification strategy.

Expansion of Maamba Energy Portfolio

Maamba Energy Limited remains a key player in Zambia's power sector, with its 300MW thermal plant operating at 99.95% efficiency. To expand capacity, ZCCM-IH committed US$50 million to Maamba's Phase II, a US$400 million project that will add 300MW and double output to 600MW, supporting Zambia's energy security and industrialisation goals.

Strategic Realignment

ZCCM-IH continued focusing on mining, energy, and mineral beneficiation by divesting non-core assets.

  1. Outlook 2025

In 2025, ZCCM-IH will focus on maximising returns from its investee companies, optimising its investment portfolio, developing green energy projects, strengthening capital efficiency, and deepening its ESG impact across Zambia.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary,

Issued in Lusaka, Issued on 20 June 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities
Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia

First Issued on 20 June 2025

APPENDICES

US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

31 Dec
2024		 31 Dec
2023
US$'000 US$'000
Revenue 122,701 572,356
Gross loss (18,604) (173,416)
Other income (1,308,978) (11,875)
Operating profit/(loss) 1,443,389 (102,559)
Net finance cost (24,970) (110,497)
Share of profit of equity accounted investees 127,246 110,173
Profit/(loss) before tax 1,545,665 (102,883)
Income tax expenses (21,699) (58,762)
Loss from continuing operations 1523,757 (161,645)
Loss from discontinued operations (145) (36,941)
Profit/(loss) for the year 1,523,612 (198,586)
Earnings per share (US$) 9.47 (1.23)
Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$) 9.47 (1.23)
US DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
31 Dec
2024		 31 Dec
2023
US$'000 US$'000
Investment income 92,465 103,717
Revenue from contracts with customers - 1,129
Operating (loss)/profit (159,264) 149,444
Net finance income 13,828 145,162
(Loss)/profit before tax (145,436) 294,606
Income tax expenses (22,185) (58,713)
(Loss)/profit for the year (167,620) 235,893
Earnings per share (US$) (1.06) 1.47
Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$) (1.06) 1.47

US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023
US$'000 US$'000
Assets
Property, plant, and equipment 14,529 9,666
Exploration and evaluation asset 552 1,998
Intangible assets 715,061 559,064
Investment property 7,366 8,102
Investments in associates 873,082 391,934
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 98,059 117,278
Trade and other receivables 126,027 76,438
Environmental protection fund 13 274
Burden costs for mining 236 -
Inventories 1,164 1,488
Assets classified as held for sale 3,296 917,654
Term deposits 191,223 172,857
Cash and cash equivalents 18,806 13,996
Total assets 2,049,414 2,270,749

Equity and liabilities
Capital and reserves 1,869,733 (221,026)
Borrowings 119,734 -
Deferred tax liability 10,594 29,201
Retirement benefits 622 675
Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 8,794 4,379
Trade and other payables 6,425 12,148
Provisions 1,777 1,718
Current income tax liabilities 31,223 9,265
Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale 512 2,434,389
Total equity and liabilities 2,049,414 2,270,749

US DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023
Assets US$'000 US$'000
Property, plant, and equipment 5,138 4,297
Intangible assets 712,257 553,888
Investment property 7,366 8,102
Investment in subsidiaries 6,851 10,968
Investments in associates 1,232,525 436,567
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 98,059 117,278
Trade and other receivables 129,535 189,336
Term deposits 191,223 171,337
Cash and cash equivalents 7,933 2,375
Assets classified as held for sale 2,633 -
Total assets 2,393,520 1,494,148

Equity and liabilities
Capital and reserves 2,228,514 1,453,480
Borrowings 119,734 -
Deferred tax liability 6,290 24,006
Retirement Benefit Obligations 622 675
Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 2,550 2,117
Trade and other payables 3,691 3,041
Provisions 914 1,610
Current income tax liabilities 31,205 9,219
Total equity and liabilities 2,393,520 1,494,148
