Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DNRS | ISIN: BE0003816338 | Ticker-Symbol: OCW
Stuttgart
20.06.25 | 08:02
7,960 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CMB.TECH NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CMB.TECH NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1108,41022:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025 22:34 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Golden Ocean and CMB TECH signed loan facilities of $2 billion to refinance outstanding debt in Golden Ocean

Reference is made to the press release issued by CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext Brussels: CMBT) ("CMB.TECH") on March 4, 2025, which announced that they had identified a bank syndicate to refinance all or parts of the outstanding debt in Golden Ocean Group Limited ("Golden Ocean").

Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH hereby announce the signing of a $2,000 million facilities agreement with a bank syndicate comprising a term loan facility of up to $1,250 million and a revolving credit facility ("RCF") of up to $750 million which will become available following the completion of the planned merger between Golden Ocean and CMB.TECH, expected in Q3 2025. Golden Ocean acts as the borrower and CMB.TECH acts as the parent guarantor.

The term loan facility of $1,250 million is expected to be drawn during the second and the third quarter of 2025.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder Simonsen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 40

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 40

June 20 2025
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.