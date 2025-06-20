Gilbert, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - The Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes is officially accepting applications for its 2026 award cycle. This scholarship aims to provide crucial financial assistance to undergraduate students actively involved in athletics and preparing for professional careers in related fields such as sports medicine, coaching, athletic training, or sports management.





Open to students enrolled in accredited colleges and universities across the United States, the scholarship seeks to recognize and empower student athletes who demonstrate exceptional leadership, perseverance, and dedication-both on and off the field.

Applicants must submit a 500-750 word original essay responding to the following prompt:

"Describe a challenge you've faced in your athletic or academic journey and how overcoming it has shaped your goals for a career in athletics. How will this scholarship help you achieve those ambitions?"

All applications must be received by January 15, 2026, with the selected recipient to be announced on February 15, 2026.

This initiative reflects the organization's commitment to supporting young individuals who exhibit a strong work ethic, goal-oriented mindset, and a desire to lead within the field of athletics. The scholarship is open to students from all 50 states, regardless of geographic region.

"The student athlete experience builds strength, accountability, and character-qualities that shape great leaders in all areas of life," said a spokesperson for the Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship. "This program is designed to support individuals preparing to guide and inspire the next generation of professionals in sports and wellness."

Interested applicants can learn more and submit their materials directly at https://drzacharylipmanscholarship.com.

About the Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes

The Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes was founded to support students with a passion for sports and a clear vision for a professional future in athletics. The program was established by Dr. Zachary Lipman, who brings years of leadership and experience in healthcare to this philanthropic effort. His work in medicine has been deeply shaped by values of discipline, service, and long-term impact-principles he now extends to helping student athletes achieve their academic and professional goals.

