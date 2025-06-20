Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - Angela Sahi, President and Chief Operating Officer, Morguard Corporation ("Morguard" or the "Company") (TSX: MRC), and her team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's 60+ years listing anniversary on TSX - originally as Acklands Limited, renamed Morguard Corporation in 2002 - and 50-year anniversary of Morguard Investments Limited.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKLDa5k1Pho

Morguard, a fully integrated real estate company with $18.7 billion in assets under management and 1,100 professionals, owns, manages, develops, and provides advisory services to high-quality, well-located assets across North America. Morguard also currently owns a 67.0% interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and a 47.9% effective interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. For half a century, Morguard has dedicated themselves to creating value, fostering partnerships, and delivering excellence across North America.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256373

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange