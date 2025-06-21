Phase 1 data evaluating VRB-101, Verdiva Bio's cAMP-biased oral GLP-1RA, provides proof of concept for potential once-weekly oral administration.

Preclinical data on VRB-103, Verdiva Bio's once-weekly, oral amylin analog, supports continued development, both as a monotherapy and as a single tablet co-formulation with VRB-101.

Verdiva Bio Limited ("Verdiva" or "the Company") a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for obesity and cardiometabolic disorders, will present new data showcasing the once-weekly potential of Verdiva's investigational oral GLP-1RA and amylin analog peptide candidates at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions.

"Our first data presentation as Verdiva Bio at the prestigious ADA meeting marks a key milestone for our team. These presentations underscore the potential value of our compounds as the only once-weekly oral amylin and oral GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) candidates known to be advancing into clinical studies," stated Dr. Mohamed Eid, CMO at Verdiva

"The early clinical and preclinical data not only show the potential of these compounds individually, but also the additive effect they may have in combination, highlighting the flexibility of our modular portfolio approach. At Verdiva Bio, we are committed to developing convenient, patient-friendly and commercially scalable therapeutic options for obesity, cardiometabolic disorders and related complications. We're excited about the potential of our once-weekly oral peptide candidates to help address this global health challenge."

VRB-101: An investigational once-weekly oral GLP-1 analog

This presentation highlights new clinical pharmacokinetic data for VRB-101, an investigational, once-weekly, cAMP-biased oral GLP-1RA formulated with Verdiva's clinically validated, proprietary oral delivery technology T2026. Phase 1 results demonstrated that oral VRB-101 achieved drug levels comparable to, or exceeding, those of currently available once-weekly injectable GLP-1RA therapies. These findings support continued investigation of VRB-101 as a potential once-weekly, scalable oral therapeutic option for both weight reduction and long-term weight maintenance, with the potential to exert potent weight reduction and may improve adherence via a more patient-friendly dosing regimen.

Poster Presentation #069

Title: VRB-101 is a potent oral GLP-1 tablet with once-weekly dosing potential

Date/Time: June 21, 2025, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1) 068, McCormick Place Convention Center

VRB-103: Efficacy of novel once-weekly oral amylin analog as a monotherapy, and in combination with VRB-101 in vivo

A second presentation will share novel preclinical data on VRB-103, an investigational potentially once-weekly oral amylin analog, tested alone and in combination with VRB-101. In preclinical models, the rationally designed peptide combination showed an additive effect on body weight reduction. Additionally, co-formulation of these peptides in a single tablet with T2026 maintained comparable plasma exposure for both compounds. These data support continued development of VRB-103 as both a monotherapy and in combination with VRB-101.

Poster Presentation #068

Title: Efficacy of a novel oral amylin analog and the development of an oral GLP-1/amylin co-formulated tablet to produce high in vivo plasma exposures

Date/Time: June 21, 2025, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1) 068, McCormick Place Convention Center

About Verdiva Bio

Verdiva Bio is committed to developing next-generation therapies to help people living with obesity, cardiometabolic disorders, and related complications achieve better outcomes via more patient-friendly therapeutic options. Verdiva's most advanced product candidate is VRB-101, an oral GLP-1 peptide in clinical development that has demonstrated potential efficacy in a phase 1 study in Australia, which also confirmed the viability of once-weekly dosing potential. The Company is also developing a portfolio of amylin molecules, including oral and subcutaneous agonists, and other undisclosed programs that offer the potential for enhanced efficacy and improved tolerability. The Verdiva team will harness the emerging science in gut-brain biology and leverage their history of successful drug development to advance novel therapeutic options aiming to transform the lives of millions living with obesity worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.verdivabio.com.

