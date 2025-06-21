Meeting Professionals International (MPI): MPI Shares WEC 2025 Highlights, Announces Strategic Growth and New Offerings at Annual Press Conference

St. Louis, MO, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the world's largest meeting and event industry association, hosted its annual press conference today at the World Education Congress (WEC) 2025 in St. Louis, celebrating the success of this year's signature event and outlining key updates from across the organization.

Speakers included:

Paul Van Deventer , President & CEO, MPI

, President & CEO, MPI Rachel Benedick , Chief Revenue Officer, MPI

, Chief Revenue Officer, MPI Rob Adams , President & Owner, Bishop-McCann, and Chair, MPI International Board of Directors

, President & Owner, Bishop-McCann, and Chair, MPI International Board of Directors Rebecca DeLuca , Vice President of Destination Sales, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Chair, Global Board of Trustees, MPI Foundation

, Vice President of Destination Sales, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Chair, Global Board of Trustees, MPI Foundation Cory Elford, Senior Director, Marketing & Communications, MPI (moderator)

Strategic and Business Updates: Paul Van Deventer

MPI President and CEO Paul Van Deventer shared key updates on MPI's business performance and strategic direction, reaffirming the organization's commitment to innovation, inclusion, and industry leadership.

Community Growth & Engagement

With more than 13,000 members in the MPI community and nearly 6,500 planner members projected by year-end 2025, MPI's influence continues to grow. The buying power represented by its members exceeds $26 billion annually. The organization reaches its members through more than 40,000 chapter events, 14,000 MPI Academy class participants, digital platforms, publishing, social channels, and in-person gatherings.

New Global Partnerships

MPI continues to expand its reach in Latin America, and this is the fastest growing region. Over the past five years in Latin America, our community has grown more than 50% and we have 9 chapters and clubs in the region. MPI is partnering with FIEXPO Latin America and WMF Brave Meetings to deliver education and meet-ups.

MPI is pleased to welcome 104 international attendees to WEC, including 59 from Canada, 24 from EMEA and APAC and 21 from Latin America.

Strong Financial Outlook

MPI remains on a solid financial trajectory, showing continued year-over-year improvement. According to MPI's 7-year consolidated cash and financial trend data, the organization continues to deliver operational excellence and invest in new capabilities while maintaining a balanced budget and financial health. These gains allow MPI to remain agile in responding to the needs of its global community.

Strategic Focus Areas for 2025: Rob Adams

Rob Adams emphasized six strategic focus area guiding MPI's future. Established by the International Board of Directors during the 2024 board retreat, these priorities aim to drive sustainable growth through revenue and EBITDA efficiency, strengthen member loyalty through community engagement and advance the industry by investing in member education and professional development.

Advancing Social Responsibility

MPI continues to lead the industry in promoting ethical practices and social responsibility. This year's initiatives include required training for staff and volunteers on anti-human trafficking, anti-harassment, and conflict resolution. MPI also introduced "HEAR:" Help, Equity, Action, Resolution, a support framework that fosters psychological safety for members facing difficult issues. Further efforts include neuroinclusion training in partnership with ASAE and research into workforce development with IMEX Group.

New MPI Leadership

MPI also announced its incoming 2025 leadership:

Jim Russell , Chair Elect, International Board of Directors; Executive Vice President of Sales (formerly EVP of Client Relationships) at Freeman.

, Chair Elect, International Board of Directors; Executive Vice President of Sales (formerly EVP of Client Relationships) at Freeman. Richard Allchild, Chair Elect, Global Board of Trustees, MPI Foundation; Head of Sales for North America and IMEX Group.

WEC 2025 St. Louis Recap: Rachel Benedick

This year's WEC brought together approximately 2,200 registered attendees with 1,900 in person. More than 45% of attendees were meeting planners and 984 first time attendees to WEC. Curated by MPI Academy, WEC attendees had the opportunity to participate in more than 113 educational sessions and 165 speakers and facilitators, attendees earned up to 13 CE hours.

Keynote highlights included:

Brittany Packnett Cunningham - Activist, Educator, Author: "The Confidence Revolution." A sought-after voice on social justice and empowerment, Cunningham challenges audiences to build a culture of belonging, tackle inequity, and create meaningful, systemic change.

"The Confidence Revolution." A sought-after voice on social justice and empowerment, Cunningham challenges audiences to build a culture of belonging, tackle inequity, and create meaningful, systemic change. Freestyle+ - Hip-Hop Comedy Group: "The Power of Play featuring Freestyle Love Supreme." This combines Tony-award-winning performers with science-backed learning frameworks to foster spontaneous laugher, authentic connection and lasting discovery.

"The Power of Play featuring Freestyle Love Supreme." This combines Tony-award-winning performers with science-backed learning frameworks to foster spontaneous laugher, authentic connection and lasting discovery. Temple Grandin - Scientist, Author, Inventor: "Great Minds Are Not All the Same" A leading advocate for autism awareness, Grandin will help audiences understand how autistic individuals use object visualization or math pattern thinking to solve problems, and how all minds can contribute to your team's strengths.

"Great Minds Are Not All the Same" A leading advocate for autism awareness, Grandin will help audiences understand how autistic individuals use object visualization or math pattern thinking to solve problems, and how all minds can contribute to your team's strengths. Daniel Lewis - Entrepreneur, Founder of T By Daniel: "RALLY to Lead: Igniting Connection, Collaboration & Change!" Known for transforming adversity into opportunity, Lewis shares insights on entrepreneurial spirit, building authentic connections, and using collaboration as a force for positive change.

"RALLY to Lead: Igniting Connection, Collaboration & Change!" Known for transforming adversity into opportunity, Lewis shares insights on entrepreneurial spirit, building authentic connections, and using collaboration as a force for positive change. Resident Emcee - Carol Daniel, Senior Producer and Host at Nine PBS in St. Louis: helped guide attendees in their WEC St. Louis journey.

Evening Events Showcase St. Louis Hospitality

WEC attendees enjoyed one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the city, including:

Opening Celebration at Busch Stadium

President's Dinner honoring chapter leaders and RISE Award winners, featuring entertainment by Jarrod Spector and honoring Stephen Revetria

MPI Foundation Rendezvous at The Pageant (sold out); an electric night of music and philanthropy in this nationally acclaimed concert venue in the heart of St. Louis nightlife. Guests experienced live musical performances, St. Louis-inspired cuisine, and plenty of fun to keep the energy soaring all night long. This is an important fundraiser for MPI Foundation, which has been funding individual education scholarships, chapter grants and industry research for the past 40 years.

Closing Celebration: Feast & Flow: We concluded WEC with a closing celebration like no other, giving attendees a journey through the heart & soul of St. Louis. Live entertainment, bold flavors and St. Louis creativity take over the city's most artistic neighborhood. Attendees will be treated to a special concert by Nelly, a Grammy-winning artist from St. Louis.

Photos from WEC St. Louis are available here (https://www.rvrbcontent.com/MPI-WEC-/2025/WEC-St-Louis/n-vWNFbq). Additional photos from Friday's events will be added soon.

The digital experience, hosted by The Amani Experience, delivered content to virtual attendees around the globe. It featured livestreamed general sessions, LinkedIn Live interviews, plus more than 30 exclusive interviews with speakers, executives, partners and members. Additionally, 11 featured and general sessions were available for digital attendees on-demand, providing more opportunities for MPI members to take part in meaningful education.

New this year:

WEC attendees were treated to off-site experiences in real-world environments through MPI Learning Journeys. These immersive experiences combine education with a strong sense of place. This is a popular event at MPI European Meetings and Events Conference (EMEC) and MPI is excited to bring Learning Journeys to WEC attendees. Learning Journeys included:

The Role of Events in Black History, St. Louis - Missouri History Museum

Power of Play, Transform Your Meetings & Events with Games - City Museum

Executive Three | Sixty: Disruption, Neuroscience and the Science of Happiness - Washington University in St. Louis

Women in Business: A Journey of Resilience and Connection - Energizer Park

The St. Louis Legends Series offered an opportunity for WEC attendees to learn from St. Louis thought leaders -from entrepreneurs to creatives-who bring outside-industry insights to inspire cross-sector leadership and innovation

MPI partnered with Bishop-McCann to bring the JOY Index to WEC, an innovative, AI-powered platform that measures real-time attendee engagement using facial analytics and biometric data. With the JOY Index, MPI captured authentic emotional responses during the keynotes, offering a new dimension of insight into what truly resonated with participants. Unlike traditional surveys that rely on memory and subjective recall, the JOY Index tracked physiological responses, including changes in blood flow correlated with joy-related neurochemicals, without collecting any personal data. Over 2,500 attendees had the opportunity to opt in by scanning a QR code and downloading a companion app, which paired with wearable tech and Zenus facial recognition software to anonymously collect engagement data. The JOY Index opens the door to smarter, more meaningful event design.

MPI is engaging with local organizations to direct social sustainability efforts where they're needed most, from planting trees for carbon offset to tackling food waste through pre- and post-event audits. This includes a robust food waste audit during MPI, in partnership with ReFED, WWF and the U.S. Food Waste Pact. The food waste audit included pre-event training at the venue and an audit during the event with real-time adjustments. We will be using our WEC experience as a case study and developing tools for industry professionals later this year.

MPI unveiled a variety of education options at WEC, including shorter post-lunch "micro-sessions," deeper dives in the afternoon and Bonfires within the WEC Marketplace, allowing attendees to explore education that fits their needs.

MPI Academy Updates: Rachel Benedick

MPI unveiled several key advancements from the MPI Academy, reflecting MPI's commitment to leading-edge education, professional development, and industry innovation.

Reimagined Learning Platform

The MPI Academy has launched a new Learning Management System (LMS), designed with a user-generated content framework to empower members to contribute and share knowledge more easily. The new platform also enhances accessibility and interactivity, allowing for more engaging and flexible learning pathways.

Innovative Certificate Programs

To support career growth in an evolving marketplace, MPI introduced a suite of self-paced certificate programs that address emerging industry needs. These include:

AI for Sales Professionals - A practical course covering lead generation, automation tools like ChatGPT and Jasper, and AI-enhanced CRM strategies.

AI 201: Advanced Applications - A deeper dive into predictive insights, personalization, and workflow optimization using AI, helping event professionals integrate intelligent tools into their everyday operations.

CMM Program Relaunch

MPI is relaunching the Certified Meeting Manager (CMM) program with a modernized curriculum that reflects today's business challenges and learning preferences. This process included:

Surveys of past CMM holders to guide content and format updates

In-person focus groups to gain detailed insights

Virtual focus groups to ensure broad accessibility and feedback across global regions

The updated CMM experience is designed to deliver elevated leadership training and a stronger return on professional development investment.

These updates reflect MPI Academy's mission to equip meeting and event professionals with the skills and strategies needed to lead in a fast-changing industry. With a focus on innovation, accessibility, and personalization, MPI Academy continues to shape the future of learning in the global events community.

MPI Consulting Officially Launches

MPI also announced the full launch of MPI Consulting, the only consultancy powered by over 13,000 MPI community members. MPI Consulting provides tailored, data-informed solutions for both meeting planners and suppliers, combining MPI's unparalleled access to industry expertise with a focus on strategic event transformation.

Led by Executive Director Jessie States, MPI Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to elevate event strategy and participant engagement. For meeting planners, services include live event strategy consulting, customized focus groups, and expert speaker and facilitator sourcing. These services empower organizations to align events with business objectives, uncover attendee insights, and deliver content that resonates.

For event suppliers, such as destinations, venues, and technology companies, MPI Consulting provides facilitated focus groups, customized client surveys, and speaker solutions for customer events, all built to help suppliers better understand planner expectations and enhance value delivery.

Built on MPI's global network and trusted brand, MPI Consulting stands out as a high-impact, insight-driven solution for any organization looking to optimize its meeting strategy, measure success more meaningfully, and foster authentic connections.

MPI Foundation Updates: Rebecca DeLuca

For more than 40 years, MPI Foundation (MPIF) has been celebrating the power of good in the industry and providing significant contributions to the meeting and event industry. Since its inception in 1984, MPIF has distributed more than $14.6 million to the industry, various chapters, and over 25,000 individual members. Additionally, MPIF has facilitated $115,000 in scholarships for more than 100 attendees to participate in WEC St. Louis, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to supporting industry professionals.

During WEC St. Louis, several fundraising activities are underway to support the foundation's initiatives. These activities include an MPI-hosted silent auction, a pickleball event hosted by Visit Seattle and Chicken 'N Pickle, and a live auction at the Presidents Dinner. The highlight of the fundraising efforts is the Rendezvous event, sponsored by Explore St. Louis. Collectively, these events are forecasted to raise more than $200,000, underscoring the community's strong support for MPIF's mission and future endeavors.

MPI Events Updates: Rachel Benedick

Upcoming MPI signature events include:

theEVENT in Fredericton, Canada (Sept. 7-9, 2025)

EMEC 2026 in Barcelona, Spain (Feb. 21-24, 2026)

WEC 2026 in San Antonio, TX (June 2-4, 2026)

WEC 2027 in Las Vegas, NV (June 2027)

WEC 2028 in Denver, CO (June 2028)

WEC 2029 in Anaheim, CA (June 2029)

WEC 2030 in Tampa Bay, FL (June 2030)

Attachment

WEC St. Louis (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bbb0631b-43b3-422d-9a36-b3c6d63fa6d8)

Cory Elford Meeting Professionals International (MPI) 972-702-3000 celford@mpi.org Mary Prevost Prevost Partners 612-202-3047 mary@prevostpartners.com