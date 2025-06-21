World Culture Film Festival by Art of Living Foundation: Beyond Entertainment: World Culture Film Festival 2025, Los Angeles, June 26-29

A Cinematic Celebration of Humanity Returns to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / This summer, Los Angeles welcomes the return of the World Culture Film Festival (WCFF), a celebration not just of cinema, but of the human spirit itself. From June 26-29, 2025, the City of Angels will once again play host to this transformative cultural event, curated to showcase entertainment that uplifts.

Rule Breakers - World Culture Film Festival

Opening Night Screening and Red Carpet Event

Now in its second year, the festival stands apart in a crowded landscape of film gatherings by focusing on stories that illuminate, unite, and inspire. An initiative of the globally respected Art of Living Foundation, the WCFF is rooted in the mission of its visionary founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose work toward a stress-free, violence-free world has touched over 800 million people in more than 180 countries.

The WCFF builds on the enormous global impact of the World Culture Festival, a transcendent cultural gathering that drew over 1.1 million people to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 2023, with the support of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. That momentum now flows into the world of cinema, bringing together international filmmakers, artists, thinkers, and changemakers for four unforgettable days.

This year's lineup is both deeply meaningful and impressively star-powered. The festival opens with a special screening of Rule Breakers, followed by an exclusive Q&A with lead actors Amber Afzali, Nina Hosseinzadeh, and Sara Malal Rowe. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar himself will deliver a featured address, marking one of the festival's most anticipated moments.

Among the cinematic highlights is Laapataa Ladies, the Oscar-shortlisted breakout film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, whose artistic contributions to Indian cinema continue to resonate globally. Audiences will also experience The Performance, with special guests Chet Lowe and Jeremy Piven in attendance.

Art lovers will find a special treat in The View Beyond, a stunning new aerial photography exhibition by Sahil Rohira, presented in collaboration with WCFF. This immersive experience transcends traditional visual storytelling, inviting visitors to witness the world from the still, sacred space of the skies. Rohira's lens captures landscapes as meditative poetry, each frame a quiet revolution in perspective.

In addition to screenings, the festival will host a range of vibrant panels, international film blocks, and live performances, creating space for deep dialogue, joy, and creative exchange.

The red carpet will shine even brighter with a growing list of celebrity attendees, including Jeremy Piven, Sam Asghari, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Cory Hardrict, Sarayu Blue, Preity Zinta, Tamanna Roashan, Punam Patel, Liza Koshy, and many more.

The World Culture Film Festival isn't just a festival, it's a movement. A reminder that film can be more than art or entertainment: it can be an act of healing, of hope, of profound connection.

The full program and ticket information can be found at worldculturefilmfestival.org

