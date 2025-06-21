China Daily: Changsha uses engineering expertise to engage in BRI

BEIJING, June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily

Engineering machinery is a specialty of Changsha in Central China's Hunan province and a key field for the city to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Enterprises in this field from the Xiangjiang New Area in Changsha have carried out important cooperation projects in Saudi Arabia, contributing Hunan's strength to build an Arab-China community with a shared future and promoting the high-quality development of the BRI.

In February, a ZE215G excavator from Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology showcased its capabilities at a construction site in Saudi Arabia. Wang Yongxiang, co-president of the company, said that in response to international market demands, Zoomlion conducts research and development locally.

The company's market share in Saudi Arabia has been rapidly increasing, Wang said. Its cooperation with the country has evolved from simple equipment sales to deep links in technology, services and strategic coordination. A "1+11+4" service network has been established, with Riyadh as the core, covering 11 secondary cities and four tertiary cities.

CiDi, a leading hard-tech company specializing in autonomous driving, has partnered with Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, or KAUST, to co-develop core sensing technologies for unmanned mining trucks engineered for desert environments. Additionally, CiDi signed an agreement with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, also known as KACST, to establish a national intelligent transportation laboratory.

On the commercial front, a collaboration with Galadari Group, a leading distributor of heavy machinery and heavy trucks in the Middle East, will supply premium new-energy smart heavy trucks to the Saudi market, accelerating the intelligent transformation of the country's transportation system.

Cultural exchange is also an important area for in-depth communication and practical cooperation between Changsha and countries involved in the BRI.

Changsha, as China's first and only UNESCO "Creative City of Media Arts", is home to influential media entities such as Hunan Broadcasting System. In recent years, cultural institutions including Hunan Broadcasting System have promoted exchanges and cooperation between China and Middle Eastern countries involved in the BRI.

On June 16, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with Hunan Broadcasting System. The two sides will focus on resource sharing, brand co-creation and creative collaboration, and develop cultural tourism to help Chinese audiences perceive Dubai's diverse cultural and tourism charms in a multidimensional way and promote mutual learning between civilizations and the upgrading of tourism.

DET, Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV have previously collaborated on multiple popular programs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715386/9bd081e5bff704da7be4af999866938.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changsha-uses-engineering-expertise-to-engage-in-bri-302487546.html