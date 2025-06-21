Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 21.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.06.2025 05:06 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Daily: Changsha uses engineering expertise to engage in BRI

BEIJING, June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily

Excavators built by Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology on the site of Saudi Arabia's NEOM project.

Engineering machinery is a specialty of Changsha in Central China's Hunan province and a key field for the city to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Enterprises in this field from the Xiangjiang New Area in Changsha have carried out important cooperation projects in Saudi Arabia, contributing Hunan's strength to build an Arab-China community with a shared future and promoting the high-quality development of the BRI.

In February, a ZE215G excavator from Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology showcased its capabilities at a construction site in Saudi Arabia. Wang Yongxiang, co-president of the company, said that in response to international market demands, Zoomlion conducts research and development locally.

The company's market share in Saudi Arabia has been rapidly increasing, Wang said. Its cooperation with the country has evolved from simple equipment sales to deep links in technology, services and strategic coordination. A "1+11+4" service network has been established, with Riyadh as the core, covering 11 secondary cities and four tertiary cities.

CiDi, a leading hard-tech company specializing in autonomous driving, has partnered with Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, or KAUST, to co-develop core sensing technologies for unmanned mining trucks engineered for desert environments. Additionally, CiDi signed an agreement with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, also known as KACST, to establish a national intelligent transportation laboratory.

On the commercial front, a collaboration with Galadari Group, a leading distributor of heavy machinery and heavy trucks in the Middle East, will supply premium new-energy smart heavy trucks to the Saudi market, accelerating the intelligent transformation of the country's transportation system.

Cultural exchange is also an important area for in-depth communication and practical cooperation between Changsha and countries involved in the BRI.

Changsha, as China's first and only UNESCO "Creative City of Media Arts", is home to influential media entities such as Hunan Broadcasting System. In recent years, cultural institutions including Hunan Broadcasting System have promoted exchanges and cooperation between China and Middle Eastern countries involved in the BRI.

On June 16, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with Hunan Broadcasting System. The two sides will focus on resource sharing, brand co-creation and creative collaboration, and develop cultural tourism to help Chinese audiences perceive Dubai's diverse cultural and tourism charms in a multidimensional way and promote mutual learning between civilizations and the upgrading of tourism.

DET, Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV have previously collaborated on multiple popular programs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715386/9bd081e5bff704da7be4af999866938.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changsha-uses-engineering-expertise-to-engage-in-bri-302487546.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.