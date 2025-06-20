Anzeige
WKN: A41BM4 | ISIN: VGG0132V1215
NASDAQ
20.06.25 | 21:58
2,310 US-Dollar
-2,53 % -0,060
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
20.06.2025
AGM Group Holdings Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

Beijing, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGM Holdings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that on June 18, 2025, the Company received a letter (the "Compliance Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company had evidenced compliance with the bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as required by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") decision dated June 9, 2025.

As previously announced, by decision dated June 9, 2025, the Panel granted the Company's request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market subject to certain conditions, including the Company's compliance with the $1.00 bid price requirement by June 16, 2025, and continued compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on the Capital Market tier through at least September 29, 2025.

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment. With a mission to become a key participant and contributor in the global blockchain ecosystem, AGMH focuses on the research and development of blockchain-oriented Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chips, the assembling and sales of high-end crypto miners for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

AGM Group Holdings Inc.
Email: ir@agmprime.com
Website: http://www.agmprime.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
President
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: investors@ascent-ir.com


