High Arctic Energy Services Inc.: High Arctic Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (the "Corporation" or "High Arctic") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic held on June 19, 2025 (the "Meeting"). 32 shareholders holding a total of 8,570,252 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 67.50% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on May 12, 2025. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved.

In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at four with each nominee named in the Corporation's management information circular dated May 26, 2025 being considered for election as directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD/ABSTAINED Simon P. D. Batcup 99.178%

(8,340,507) 0.822%

(69,126) Michael R. Binnion 98.544%

(8,287,182) 1.456%

(122,451) Douglas J. Strong 98.600%

(8,291,871) 1.400%

(117,762) Craig F. Nieboer 99.814%

(8,394,020) 0.186%

(15,613)

At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and a resolution approving a new omnibus equity incentive plan of the Corporation, to replace the existing stock option plan, performance share unit plan, and deferred share unit plan.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic provides pressure control equipment and equipment supporting the high-pressure stimulation of oil and gas wells and other oilfield equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies, from its bases in Whitecourt and Red Deer, Alberta.

For further information contact:

Lonn Bate

Chief Financial Officer

P: 587-318-2218

P: +1 (800) 688 7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

Suite 2350, 330 - 5th Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4

website: www.haes.ca

Email: info@haes.ca