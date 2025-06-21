9S Union: Global Investors Turn Their Attention to GIFPP 2025 in Bangkok, Reinforcing a New Era of Responsible Investment

BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 21, 2025 / Amid the complex landscape of geopolitical uncertainty and transformative social dynamics, the Global Investment Forum for Peace & Prosperity (GIFPP 2025) has emerged as a significant event drawing global financial leaders and policy influencers. Held at the prestigious InterContinental Hotel Bangkok, the forum successfully gathered nearly 300 delegates from 14 countries, featuring policymakers, fund executives, development experts, startup founders, and renowned media outlets.

A Shift Toward Responsible Investment

The importance of GIFPP 2025 lies in its timely and strategic alignment with the evolving investment paradigm. As the world shifts away from traditional economic metrics, such as Return on Investment (ROI), the focus is now on Return on Humanity (ROH). This change emphasizes investments that not only generate financial returns but also foster positive societal outcomes.

The forum emphasized this growing global trend, where investors increasingly look beyond short-term financial gains and place value on advancing the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a framework of paramount importance for long-term, ESG-focused investors.

The Forum's Impact and Strategic Vision

GIFPP 2025 has positioned itself as a central platform to bridge the gap between global capital and the SDGs. Unlike many traditional forums, it encourages a sustainable investment ecosystem where startups, governments, and enterprises collaborate to create long-lasting value.

According to Professor Dr. Martin Spraggon Hernandez, an Advisor to the Governments of Dubai & Abu Dhabi, "We need a new investment architecture-where technology, humanity, and social responsibility are inseparable drivers of global economic value."

A Key Milestone: The Launch of 9S UNION

A pivotal moment in the forum was the unveiling of 9S UNION, a groundbreaking digital global economic alliance. 9S UNION connects startups, investors, and governments through an open platform aimed at fostering economic and social development across borders.

As part of the initiative, 9S UNION signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with 12 countries, committing to undertake at least 10 social-impact projects in sectors like education, healthcare, technology, and clean energy. These projects will span ASEAN, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, marking the initiative as a key driver for international cooperation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between 9S UNION and international partners marks a concrete and meaningful commitment to collaborative action toward shared global objectives.

In a statement, Dr. Francis Gaudreault, Strategic Security Advisor to the Abu Dhabi Government, emphasized, "9S UNION is a major inflection point-laying the groundwork for a global financial ecosystem based on transparency and shared responsibility."

Where Finance Meets Innovation for Social Good

GIFPP 2025 also featured the launch of 7S CENTER, a digital commerce hub designed to empower SMEs with the tools they need for success. Additionally, the event showcased innovative technologies utilizing AI, blockchain, and carbon tracking systems to promote financial transparency, data protection, and green finance.

Speaking about the growing intersection of technology and entrepreneurship, Dinh Viet Hoa, Chairman of the Vietnam National Startup Association, remarked, "Global entrepreneurship is no longer just about tech; it's about shaping a future that prioritizes both people and the planet."

Vietnam's Role in Responsible Investment

As a co-organizer of the event, the Vietnam National Startup Innovation Forum (VNSIF) played an instrumental role in shaping the content of GIFPP 2025. VNSIF's efforts underscored Vietnam's commitment to fostering an investment environment centered on social responsibility and sustainable development.

Through collaborative platforms like 9S UNION and 7S CENTER, Vietnam is actively shaping a global investment landscape that prioritizes long-term impact over immediate financial returns.

Beyond Dialogue: Action-Oriented Collaboration

In a departure from the typical format of traditional investment forums, GIFPP 2025 served as a springboard for actionable outcomes. Through B2B meetings, technology showcases, and cultural exchange galas, the event fostered genuine collaboration that is expected to drive long-term action.

GIFPP 2025 is not just about deal-making; it's a space for recalibrating investment strategies to align with the growing demands for responsibility, stability, and positive societal impact. This commitment to building a future where profitability walks hand in hand with peace positions GIFPP as a key milestone for the next phase of global investment.

As the world enters a new phase of uncertainty, GIFPP 2025 offers a strategic waypoint-a reminder that investment can be much more than the flow of capital; it is a force for global responsibility, stability, and hope.

About GIFPP 2025

GIFPP 2025 is a global forum focused on using investment to drive positive change. By bringing together policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors, it promotes collective action to address key challenges. The forum emphasizes purpose-driven investment, aiming for economic prosperity, environmental sustainability, and equitable opportunities for all.

