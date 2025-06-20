Anzeige
WKN: A41BLL | ISIN: CA00830W5019
München
20.06.25 | 08:07
0,102 Euro
-0,49 % -0,001
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2025 23:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Africa Energy Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today (the "Meeting"), and all resolutions were passed.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following six (6) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

NomineeFor% ForWithheld% Withheld
Johnny Copelyn160,416,92799.97%52,5470.03%
Keith Hill160,422,49499.97%46,9790.03%
Robert Nicolella160,417,49899.97%51,9750.03%
Siraj Ahmed160,160,72799.81%308,7470.91%
Phindile Masangane160,367,48399.94%101,9910.06%
Larry Taddei160,369,78399.94%99,6910.06%

Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders appointed MNP LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor with 99.91% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Approval of Stock Option Plan
The Company's incentive stock option plan was approved by shareholders with 99.34% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Important information

Africa Energy is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above on June 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Bergs Securities AB, +46 739 49 62 50, rutger.ahlerup@bergssecurities.se.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View PDF version

For further information, please contact:

Jeromie Kufflick
Chief Financial Officer
+1 (587) 333-6489
info@africaenergycorp.com
www.africaenergycorp.com

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company focused on South Africa. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC").


