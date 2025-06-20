Africa Energy Corp. Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today (the "Meeting"), and all resolutions were passed.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following six (6) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee For % For Withheld % Withheld Johnny Copelyn 160,416,927 99.97% 52,547 0.03% Keith Hill 160,422,494 99.97% 46,979 0.03% Robert Nicolella 160,417,498 99.97% 51,975 0.03% Siraj Ahmed 160,160,727 99.81% 308,747 0.91% Phindile Masangane 160,367,483 99.94% 101,991 0.06% Larry Taddei 160,369,783 99.94% 99,691 0.06%

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed MNP LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor with 99.91% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan was approved by shareholders with 99.34% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company focused on South Africa. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC").