The Panel Company Going Green for the Planet Lawcris Levels Up Their Sustainability Practices

LEEDS, GB / ACCESS Newswire / June 21, 2025 / For companies across the globe, sustainability practices are increasing in importance, with global warming becoming an ever looming reality.

For West Yorkshire-based panels company Lawcris, sustainability has been on their radar for years. With a policy that continues to develop their contribution to reducing carbon emissions, reducing waste and sourcing timber and non-timber related products responsibly, Lawcris have also introduced solar panels to their main site.

The Power of Sunshine

With the UK aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2050, a greater proportion of the grid's energy now comes from renewable sources rather than fossil fuels. Lawcris' commitment to producing renewable energy to be used and also given back to the grid cements their status as a company who is forward thinking about sustainability.

"Lawcris has made significant progress over recent years to improve the sustainability element of the business. Solar Panels support our Grid supply of electricity which is already zero carbon, and we have also accredited to ISO 14001 standard for our overall environmental management.

We will continue to develop our environmental approach in support of a Net Zero target and to ensure that we are seen by all our stakeholders as being proactive in this area."

Lauren Barker, Marketing Manager

Innovating Green Solutions in Business

This is far from Lawcris' first rodeo with sustainability, and they are a force dedicated to providing innovative solutions for sustainability under their own roof.

Currently, they have a biomass heating facility installed at their site in Leeds, less than 1% of their waste going to landfill, as well as promoting green alternative transport services to their staff.

If you want to learn more about how Lawcris are pioneering sustainability in the panels industry, you can visit https://www.lawcris.co.uk/

About Lawcris

Established in 1982 in Wakefield, England by Chris Hopton and Simon Hall, Lawcris has vastly outgrown its humble beginnings. Focused on supplying the best quality panels, the business operates to the highest standards as one of the biggest decorative panel suppliers in the UK.

