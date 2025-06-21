Anzeige
Samstag, 21.06.2025
21.06.2025 14:22 Uhr
1000 Miglia S.r.l.: 1000 MIGLIA 2025, the fifth and final leg has started

Overtaken yesterday by Erejomovich-Llanos, Vesco-Salvinelli return to the lead with the first Time Trials of the day

1000MIGLIA2025_Tappa5_S259

BRESCIA, Italy, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setting off from Parma heading north, the crews carried out the first sports trials of the day near Soragna, in the lower Parma area. Subsequently, they passed through Roncole Verdi for a Passage Control, with a picturesque passage under the clock tower of the Rocca Pallavicino palace.

The results updated at Time Trial 140 see Vesco-Salvinelli (Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Ss) in the lead, after slipping into second place in yesterday's partial classification. All eyes on the Argentines Erejomovich-Llanos (Alfa-Romeo 6C 1500 Ss), who will try to snatch victory from the defending champions in the last series of trials. Third are Tonconogy-Ruffini (Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gs Spider).

Four years after its last visit, the Red Arrow returned to Cremona, which welcomed the event in its city centre with a Passage Control in Piazza del Comune, in front of the majestic Duomo di Santa Maria Assunta. Before leaving Cremona, the 1000 Miglia 2025 also visited Soncino for the first time, for a Passage Control in front of the Rocca Sforzesca and the last, decisive series of Time Trials.

The Time Control in Orzinuovi, another new feature of this edition, will mark the return of the convoy to the Brescia area. This will be followed by the passage through the centre of Pontoglio, the return for the second consecutive year to Palazzolo, which will host a Passage Control, and the passage through the historic centres of Adro and Erbusco, where the crews will parade in front of the headquarters of the Consorzio Franciacorta.

After the magnificent views of Franciacorta, it will be time for the Passage Controls in Travagliato and Gussago, after which the crews will finally head to Brescia. The modern Ferraris taking part in the Tribute will begin arriving in the City of the 1000 Miglia at around 11:00 am, while about an hour later it will be the turn of the electric cars of the 1000 Miglia Green and the 430 classic gems of the 1000 Miglia 2025.

At the end of the 1,900-kilometre route, the crews will parade as per tradition along the Viale Venezia ramp, welcomed by the cheering crowd.

Press Office
+393316133162

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91750a28-90e7-439a-bf21-4d093c137f88


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
