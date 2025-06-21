Solytics Partners Appoints Financial Crime Compliance Expert Sunil Kavishwar to Advisory Board to Strengthen AML Efforts in the GCC

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / June 21, 2025 / Solytics Partners, a global leader in regulatory technology and AML/Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sunil Kavishwar to its Advisory Board. Sunil will support the firm's mission to drive compliance transformation and regulatory innovation across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Bringing over 20 years of experience in AML, sanctions compliance, and regulatory supervision, Sunil has held senior roles at the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), First Abu Dhabi Bank, EY, and Accenture. He has played a leading role in shaping regional financial crime frameworks and public-private initiatives.

Sunil's unparalleled experience in shaping the financial crime compliance landscape in the UAE makes him an invaluable addition to our team," said Vikas Tyagi, CEO at Solytics Partners. "His regulatory insights, public-private leadership, and strategic execution capabilities will be pivotal as we expand our footprint across the Middle East. "

Sunil was instrumental in establishing the UAE's first financial crime supervision framework at the CBUAE, covering institutional risk analysis, CRS/FATCA tax transparency, and virtual asset regulation. He also led the development of FATF-aligned frameworks and helped shape national policies on cross-border data sharing and sectoral risk assessments-strengthening the UAE's financial system integrity.

Driving RegTech Growth in the GCC

Sunil's appointment is a key milestone in Solytics Partners' strategy to accelerate the adoption of intelligent AML and sanctions solutions in the region. He will help build stronger ties with regulatory authorities and financial institutions, promoting alignment with global standards and enabling technology-driven compliance transformation.

"Solytics Partners has built a comprehensive and forward-looking FCC ecosystem," said Sunil Kavishwar. "I'm excited to support its mission and help institutions in the region to enhance compliance effectiveness while meeting regulatory expectations through intelligent solutions."

About Solytics Partners

Solytics Partners is a global provider of RegTech solutions that streamline compliance, risk management, and regulatory reporting for financial institutions. Leveraging AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics, Solytics enables its clients to combat financial crime, improve risk oversight, and operate more efficiently.

With a strong focus on the Middle East and emerging markets, Solytics Partners delivers customized, scalable solutions for AML compliance, transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, and risk assessments-helping clients stay ahead of evolving regulatory landscapes.

SOURCE: Solytics Partners

