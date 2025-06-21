Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 21.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500 % Kursplus seit Januar. 462 g/t Goldgehalte. Mrd.-Investoren an Bord. Dieser finnische Junior wird heiß!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wai Lana Re-Releases "Namaste" Music Video for 10th Anniversary of International Yoga Day

This timeless message of unity and peace resonates more than ever in today's world

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 21, 2025 / In honor of the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, Wai Lana, world-renowned yoga icon and host of the long-running public television series Wai Lana Yoga, is re-releasing her beloved "Namaste" music video. Originally released to celebrate the very first Yoga Day in 2015, this video has touched millions of hearts worldwide and continues to inspire unity across cultures and continents.

Namaste by Wai Lana

Namaste by Wai Lana

"Today marks ten years since I first released "Namaste," my humble attempt to capture the heart of yoga which is a lifestyle rooted in humility, respect, and love for all living beings," says Wai Lana. "In our current world, where division and conflict seem to dominate headlines, this message feels more urgent and necessary than ever."

The "Namaste" video, which has garnered millions of views globally, was filmed across 11 countries including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, China, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Ukraine, and Poland. The production featured Wai Lana's own family members alongside practitioners from around the world, embodying the song's central message that "we are all one family, despite our external differences like nationality, race, and religion."

Yoga participation has grown exponentially over the past decade, with practitioners seeking not just physical benefits but a deeper sense of purpose and peace that authentic yoga provides. According to Wai Lana, "When we practice the true principles of yoga-universal brotherhood and love-we create ripples of positive change that extend far beyond our yoga mats."

The "Namaste" music video can be viewed at wailana.com and on YouTube. Wai Lana encourages everyone to watch, share, and be inspired by its message not just on Yoga Day but every day.

About Wai Lana: Wai Lana is a world-renowned yoga icon and host of the internationally broadcast television series "Wai Lana Yoga." Her programs have reached millions of homes worldwide, introducing countless people to the transformative practice of yoga. For more information about Wai Lana and a healthy yoga lifestyle, please visit wailana.com.

Official Sites about Wai Lana
Official Website - https://wailana.com
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/wailanayoga
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wailana
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wai_lana

Contact Information

Fiona Fitzgerald
Media Manager
fiona@wailana.com
800-624-9163

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02vaNfhIKCA

.

SOURCE: Wai Lana



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wai-lana-re-releases-%22namaste%22-music-video-for-10th-anniversary-of-internation-1041640

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.