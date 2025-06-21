Wai Lana Re-Releases "Namaste" Music Video for 10th Anniversary of International Yoga Day

This timeless message of unity and peace resonates more than ever in today's world

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 21, 2025 / In honor of the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, Wai Lana, world-renowned yoga icon and host of the long-running public television series Wai Lana Yoga, is re-releasing her beloved "Namaste" music video. Originally released to celebrate the very first Yoga Day in 2015, this video has touched millions of hearts worldwide and continues to inspire unity across cultures and continents.

Namaste by Wai Lana



"Today marks ten years since I first released "Namaste," my humble attempt to capture the heart of yoga which is a lifestyle rooted in humility, respect, and love for all living beings," says Wai Lana. "In our current world, where division and conflict seem to dominate headlines, this message feels more urgent and necessary than ever."

The "Namaste" video, which has garnered millions of views globally, was filmed across 11 countries including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, China, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Ukraine, and Poland. The production featured Wai Lana's own family members alongside practitioners from around the world, embodying the song's central message that "we are all one family, despite our external differences like nationality, race, and religion."

Yoga participation has grown exponentially over the past decade, with practitioners seeking not just physical benefits but a deeper sense of purpose and peace that authentic yoga provides. According to Wai Lana, "When we practice the true principles of yoga-universal brotherhood and love-we create ripples of positive change that extend far beyond our yoga mats."

The "Namaste" music video can be viewed at wailana.com and on YouTube. Wai Lana encourages everyone to watch, share, and be inspired by its message not just on Yoga Day but every day.

About Wai Lana: Wai Lana is a world-renowned yoga icon and host of the internationally broadcast television series "Wai Lana Yoga." Her programs have reached millions of homes worldwide, introducing countless people to the transformative practice of yoga. For more information about Wai Lana and a healthy yoga lifestyle, please visit wailana.com.

