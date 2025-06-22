Rockit apple: ROCKIT READY TO LAUNCH STRONG 2025 SEASON

DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative New Zealand snack sized apple company, Rockit Global is gearing up for its 2025 season with a strong and consistent crop, showing outstanding colour and a delightfully sweet and crisp taste.

Rockit Global Chief Executive, Grant McBeath says the season has kicked off with a great harvest and an amazing piece of fruit, and alongside its innovative brand, Rockit is looking forward to a strong 2025.

"2025 is going to be a big year with over 230 million high quality, premium Rockit apples forecast to be exported to our global markets. We have ambitious but achievable growth targets that we aim to meet through our premium product, and a refreshed sales and marketing strategy that focuses on our shopper experience and distribution to help deliver a good return for our growers.

"Favourable weather conditions this year have also enhanced fruit size and colour, delivering the deep red Rockit apples that our global consumers love," says Grant.

To help drive new consumer demand for the 2025 season, the snack sized apple brand is launching a new global marketing platform, with a new value proposition and an occasion-based marketing strategy that will bring new categories for its product to market.

Rockit General Manager Global Marketing, Julian Smith, says global consumer awareness and engagement for Rockit is continuing to improve each year, with 86% of premium consumers recently surveyed stating they love Rockit apples.

"This trend looks set to continue with the launch of new Rockit apple product categories including a new Snack Pack for impulse purchases, a Daily Pack for high frequency consumption, a Family Pack for sharing moments and Gift Packs for festivals and always on gifting moments," says Julian.

These new product categories, including the differentiated size and taste profile of Rockit apple, will be communicated to new consumers looking for healthy snacking choices for their lifestyle occasions through a new global marketing campaign - Rockit Every Little Moment.

"We will launch our new product marketing and consumer-led campaign across all global touchpoints, together with our well-loved, cheeky brand character, Rocki for high sell through and consumer appeal. Early feedback from our global markets suggests that this will be a significant step for the Rockit brand to connect to millions of new consumers with our point of difference, and our approach to marketing a kiwi horticultural product in a global consumer-led way," says Julian.

"We are excited about what lies ahead of us for 2025," concludes Grant. "The Rockit proposition is great, the product and brand are world class, and we are confident that the demand is there to meet this years' growth."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707201/Rockit_apple.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockit-ready-to-launch-strong-2025-season-302477375.html