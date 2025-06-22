LINSOUL INC: ZiiGaat Launches Luna: 6-BA Driver Studio IEM for True Audio Professionals

Featuring Sonion and Knowles Drivers, Luna Delivers Studio Precision and Tonal Neutrality.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2025 / As a handcrafted IEM, Luna is designed for studio engineers and stage performers seeking uncompromising accuracy and tonal neutrality. Each Luna unit features six balanced armature drivers per side, including dual Sonion 39AY008 subwoofers for deep, controlled bass, Knowles 32873 drivers for natural midrange response, and Knowles 33518 tweeters for clean, extended treble. Carefully matched and positioned, these drivers deliver a phase-accurate signal path that ensures precise layering and imaging.

ZiiGaat Studio Tuning: Balanced, Neutral, Precise

Luna's tuning delivers a studio-grade frequency response. An 8dB sub-bass shelf tapers off smoothly at 250Hz, ensuring punchy yet controlled lows without muddying the midrange. The midrange from 250Hz to 1kHz is ruler-flat, preserving vocal clarity and instrument realism. Treble is crisp and detailed, revealing microdynamics without harshness. This balance allows Luna to serve as a trustworthy tool for mix referencing and long sessions without fatigue.

Handcrafted Build with Boutique Quality

Every Luna is handcrafted from start to finish. The shell is made from imported, medical-grade resin via 3D printing, providing lightweight durability for extended use. Each unit is hand-assembled and individually tested for channel-matching and acoustic consistency. The artisan faceplates are hand-poured and polished, giving Luna a boutique aesthetic that matches its elite sonic performance.

Detachable Cable for Custom Fit and Longevity

Luna comes standard with a high-purity, silver-plated oxygen-free copper cable and a 0.78mm 2-pin connector. This ensures clean signal transmission and long-term durability while allowing users to upgrade or customize the cable to their needs-whether for improved ergonomics, balanced output, or stage-friendly setups.

Technical Specifications

Drivers: 6 Balanced Armatures (Sonion 39AY008 x2, Knowles 32873 x2, Knowles 33518 x2)

Frequency Response: 20Hz-32kHz

Impedance: 26O

Sensitivity: 103dB

Total Harmonic Distortion (THD): 0.57%

Connector: 0.78mm 2-pin, silver-plated copper cable

About ZiiGaat

Driven by a passion for sonic excellence, ZiiGaat delivers high-performance in-ear monitors through precision engineering and thoughtful design. By combining advanced driver technology, meticulous tuning, and handcrafted quality, ZiiGaat provides dependable tools trusted by audio professionals in the studio and on stage.

ZiiGaat Website

Linsoul Website

