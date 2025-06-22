IMA®: IMA Expands Competency Framework for Accounting and Financial Professionals

Ensures practitioners remain trusted strategic business partners who safeguard and create value

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2025 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), today announced at the annual IMA Accounting and Finance Conference the expansion of its industry-leading Competency Framework. This blueprint defines professional needs, develops relevant solutions, and delivers the education, certification, skills development, research, and insights that empower management accountants and financial professionals in business to succeed. The expanded framework inclusively builds on the current domains and responds to evolving realities, ensuring practitioners remain trusted strategic business partners who safeguard and create value.

The new framework expands to include skills that have become essential in today's business environment. These broader, cross-functional skills are critical for finance and accounting professionals to succeed as the profession evolves. These skills also help IMA connect with professionals in related fields, such as data analysis, business operations, information technology, and project management, who work closely with finance teams and share similar goals and challenges.

"The IMA Competency Framework is a fresh, future-ready blueprint designed to guide your growth and development. It's built to reflect where accounting and finance are going, not just where they've been, and the skills and competencies required for success. It's about giving professionals the confidence and clarity to own their next move and the knowledge and tools to prove it," said Michael DePrisco, President & CEO, IMA.

Harnessing the organization's legacy of innovation, this new blueprint reinforces the critical role and the evolving skills of the profession and builds its offerings around those insights. From technical fluency to strategic leadership, IMA's offerings reflect the core capabilities needed to succeed in today's roles-and tomorrow's careers.

This framework is ideally suited for businesses and enterprises, where IMA programs are built on a dynamic model of competencies required across finance and accounting roles, making learning aligned, scalable, and tied directly to business impact. The expanded framework details each domain and embedded competencies. It offers practical guidance for professionals, employers, organizations of varying sizes, industries, educators, and regulators.

More details will be provided at this year's IMA Conference during the panel discussion: "Bridging Knowledge & Practice: The IMA Management Accounting Competency Framework as a Guide for the Future," on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, and the Accounting Association Annual Meeting in Chicago, August 2-6, 2025.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

CONTACT:

IMA News Bureau

news@imanet.org

SOURCE: IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ima-expands-competency-framework-for-accounting-and-financial-pr-1041589